TODAY
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet today in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Floyd County Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will host a free Memorial Day dinner at Brookdale Senior Living Center, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, today at 5 p.m. A meeting will follow at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited. If you have any questions contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
“In Our Own Voice: A Model of Hope and Recovery” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd., and 2 to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Willowbrooke at Floyd Conference Room, 306 Shorter Ave. This presentation offers insight into how the more than 58 million Americans living with mental illness cope and reclaim rich and meaningful lives. Discussion follows the presentation. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will meet at Rotary Plaza behind the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., at noon on May 30 for a special Memorial Day program. Lunch with guest Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Alonzo J. Smith will follow.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Northwest Georgia Balloon & Aviation Festival is seeking volunteers to help with hot air balloons. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, food and drinks and free admission for two family members. Volunteers must be available from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 28 and 29. For more information call Janice Hudson at 706-767-8213.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning June 1. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
UPCOMING
JUNE
Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Schools will hold their annual all ages reunion on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road. Bring covered dishes to share. Drinks and paper products will be provided. All past attendees of the schools are invited. For more information call Betty Kuykendall at 770-547-0613.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their annual bass fishing tournament on June 1 at the Little River Marina, Lake Weiss, Alabama. Entry fee is $100 and “big fish” are $5 each. Free food, drinks and draw prizes for entrants. Net proceeds support The Rome Shrine Club. Blast-off at safe daylight. To enter show up early or call Larry Fricks at 706-331-0868, C.W. Ray at 256-300-1320 or Jerry Collins at 770-547-4111.
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Summerville Civic Center, 44 Highway 48, Summerville, will host a free lunch for World War II veterans and their familes and guests at noon on June 6. World War II veterans from Chattooga County and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Ryan Williams, aide to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, and Christie Entrekin will pay tribute to each veteran. Veterans will have time to talk with each other and share memories. For more information call Odell Anderson at 706-397-2394 or Barbara Reece at 706-862-2657.
The City of Rome will host a ribbon cutting for Rome City Auditorium’s new digital projection theater system on June 7 at 10 a.m. with a free, public viewing of “The Longest Day.” The movie was selected to honor the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, which resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. For questions contact Facilities Manager Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or wreid@romega.us.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.