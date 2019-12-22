UPCOMING EVENTS
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come to the auditions prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or online at TheRAD.biz.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held the first three Saturday nights in January. Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.