TODAY
The Ridge & Storytelling Guild will host their third annual YoungTales summer shows starting Monday and continuing June 24 and July 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Coosa Room, Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Admission is free. Children kindergarten through eighth grade will hear tales from members of the YoungTales Storytelling Club as well as professional storytellers. For more information email info@bigfibbers.com.
TUESDAY
City of Cave Spring is holding a public hearing and adoption of 2019-2020 budget at Cave Spring City Hall. The public hearing will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The budget adoption is scheduled for June 25 at 4 p.m. The proposed budget is available for review in the Clerk’s Office.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, will host a free children’s story time on Wednesday at 2 p.m. as part of Bee City USA Pollinator Month. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host EmployABILITY with the topic “Are you ready for work?” on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor, 462 Riverside Parkway. RSVP by Tuesday by calling 706-314-0008 or by email at info@nwgacil.org. Contact Jill Baldwin at jbaldwin@nwgacil.org for meeting materials in alternate formats.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}FRIDAY{/strong}
Single Friends will host a dance and cakewalk on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Couples welcome. $7 per person admission. For more information call 706-378-0371.
SATURDAY
The Johnny Agan Chapter 15 Traveling Men Masonic Motorcycle Riding Club will host the 10th annual Johnny Agan Memorial Bike Ride on June 15. The ride will begin at Cherokee Lodge, 2934 Alabama Highway, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $25 per bike. Extra T-shirts will be $10 each. Proceeds benefit charity. For more information call Doyle Cagle at 770-548-6108.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Jefrey Sean Dokken will present “Harry Potter Suite” by John Williams on June 15 at 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School, 1014 Cave Springs Road. Costumes encouraged. Bring chairs, food and drinks. Tables are available for $30 to $50 depending on size of your party. For table reservations call 706-291-7967. For more information or tickets visit romesymphony.org.
Armuchee High School Class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion June 15 at 6 to 10 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Dress is casual. Call Louise Miller at 706-234-1589 or Wilma Hopper at 706-857-6071 to RSVP for seat count.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their second annual car show on June 15 in the General Electric parking lot, 1389 Redmond Circle. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for the top 25 vehicles plus people’s choice and Best in Show. Net proceeds benefit local charities. For early registration or more information call Mack Godfrey at 706-252-4076 or Tony Warren at 706-252-5734.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Three local organizations are requesting donations of bottled water during the month of June to help members of the community who are in need. For more information on how to donate, call The Davis Shelters at 706-512-1152, Living Proof Recovery at 706-204-8710 or The Salvation Army at 706-291-4745.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Rome Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for peaches through July 11. 25-pound boxes are $40, 12.5-pound boxes are $25 and 6.25-pound boxes are $15. Email orders to John Pillsbury at JLPIllsbury0114@aol.com or send by mail to John Pillsbury, 106 East Valley Road, Rome, Georgia, 30161. Make checks out to Rome Kiwanis Club. Peaches will be available for pickup in the parking lot at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go to Kiwanis youth projects or scholarships for Key Club members and local students. For more information call 706-506-4185 or 706-295-2201.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
Bee Fest will be held June 22 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
Blood Assurance will host their third annual community-wide blood drive. Heroes Unified will be held June 25 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Floyd County Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, and the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Schedule a donation appointment at bloodassurance.org/Law, bloodassurance.org/floydjail or by texting BAGIVE to 444999. Donors must be 18 (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 lbs. and be in good general health. For more information visit bloodassurance.org.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will host the Warriors of AniKituhwa performing June 29 at 6 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The award-winning dance group from North Carolina will conduct cultural demonstrations and perform traditional Cherokee dances. Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold in advance at Chieftains Museum and at the gate. The event is rain or shine. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.