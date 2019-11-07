TODAY
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
THURSDAY
Single Friends Thanksgiving Potluck will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center. For more information, call 706-378-0371.
FRIDAY
Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November” Homemakers Bazaar will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Rome Civic Center. There will be handmade craft items and home baked and canned foods. There’s free admission and hourly door prizes. For more information, contact Jane Howell at 706-512-0716.
Single Friends dance and cake walk with DJ Ken Hughes will be held on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $7. Couples are welcome. For more information, call 706-378-0371.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52 will hold an Auxiliary Community Yard and Bake Sale at 1205 Calhoun Ave. on Saturday at 8 a.m. Barbecue plates and Brunswick stew will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be $10 a plate, which includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, a pickle and a Coke or Sprite. Brunswick stew will be sold $4 a cup, $6 for a pint, $10 for a quart or $35 for a gallon. Barbecue is $10 a pound. Proceeds fund food boxes for the holidays, local scholarships, and help veterans and their families in need.
The Rome Floyd NAACP’s annual Soul Food Dinner will be Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. A portion of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s community projects. Tickets are $12 at the door or from any member. Dine-in or carry out. For more information call 706-204-6112.
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their 5th annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday. Purchase barbecue plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call 706-232-2624.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will debut a new campus tour series at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Over the next year, Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will offer a series of tours to give participants a deeper understanding of the growth of Berry’s campus. The first tour on Saturday will be a walking tour of The Boys Industrial School locations beginning at the Hoge Building. The tour is about a mile in length over uneven terrain. The remaining tours are scheduled for 2020 and the specific dates will be announced in January. Visitors will have the opportunity to visit the original campus structures built for The Martha Berry School for Girls, the mountain campus schools, and finish with Berry College’s Main Campus. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for non-Berry students. Admission is free for Berry students, faculty, staff and alumni. Refreshments will be provided. Space for the tours is limited. To pre-register, email oakhill@berry.edu or call 706-368-6776.
Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, will be holding their second annual Crafts for Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be handmade crafts, baked goods, kids activities and bluegrass music.
SUNDAY
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will be holding an Admissions Open House on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the school. Drop in and tour the school, meet the teachers and learn about tuition assistance opportunities. St. Mary’s welcomes children of all faiths. For more information, call 706-234-4953, ext. 204.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition is open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, call the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Claims assistance is available at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Blvd every second and fourth Tuesday of the month hosted by Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. They also meet at the at Rome library on the first and third Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration. If another date and time is needed, call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up an appointment. On the first and third Saturdays of the month, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“A celebration of the life and artwork of Barbara Walden” exhibit will be held through Nov. 14 at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Paintings will be for sale on Monday evenings until 8 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble performs jazz greats and a tribute to Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. This is a ticketed event.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center. It is free to the public. Volunteers are needed. The shifts are 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coats and jackets will be available as well. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. To donate coats or jackets, please drop off at the civic center on Wednesday, Nov. 27 between 6 to 8 p.m. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or mail to at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. For more information, call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest GA Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
