TUESDAY
The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee will meet Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room, Suite 204, County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
THURSDAY
The Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association will meet at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday at 6 p.m. Bee City USA Founder Phyllis Stiles will be speaking. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Single Friends will host a potluck on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
The Summerville Civic Center, 44 Highway 48, Summerville, will host a free lunch for World War II veterans and their families and guests at noon on Thursday. World War II veterans from Chattooga County and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Ryan Williams, aide to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, and Christie Entrekin will pay tribute to each veteran. Veterans will have time to talk with each other and share memories. For more information call Odell Anderson at 706-397-2394 or Barbara Reece at 706-862-2657.
FRIDAY
The City of Rome will host a ribbon cutting for Rome City Auditorium’s new digital projection theater system on Friday at 10 a.m. with a free, public viewing of “The Longest Day.” The movie was selected to honor the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, which resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. For questions contact Facilities Manager Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or wreid@romega.us.
SATURDAY
The Johnny Agan Chapter 15 Traveling Men Masonic Motorcycle Riding Club will host the 10th annual Johnny Agan Memorial Bike Ride on June 8. The ride will begin at Cherokee Lodge, 2934 Alabama Highway, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $25 per bike. Extra T-shirts will be $10 each. Proceeds benefit charity. For more information call Doyle Cagle at 770-548-6108.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present the workshop ”Stepping Stones for Your Garden” on June 8 at noon at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will demonstrate how to make your own personalized stepping stones for your garden. Registration and a $10 supply fee are required. The class will be limited to the first 20 to register. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 to sign up and receive information about the workshop. Floyd County Extension Master Gardeners on Facebook for more interesting information about gardening in our area.
The 45th annual Cave Spring Arts Festival will be held June 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.
The Main High School Class of 1961 will have their annual luncheon on June 8 at 1 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Call Martha Price Davis at 706-295-4768 to confirm your reservation.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Three local organizations are requesting donations of bottled water during the month of June to help members of the community who are in need. For more information on how to donate, call The Davis Shelters at 706-512-1152, Living Proof Recovery at 706-204-8710 or The Salvation Army at 706-291-4745.
The Northwest Georgia Balloon & Aviation Festival is seeking volunteers to help with hot air balloons. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, food and drinks and free admission for two family members. Volunteers must be available from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 28 and 29. For more information call Janice Hudson at 706-767-8213.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
UPCOMING
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Bee Fest will be held June 22 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.