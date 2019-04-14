MONDAY
The Floyd County Landlord Association will meet Monday at Schroeder’s New Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee. “Eat and greet” starts at 5:30 p.m. All real estate investors or professionals, landlords or those interested in investing are invited. For additional information call 706-766-3853 or find us on Facebook.
The Exchange Club is hosting Lunch & Learn classes this April. Monday’s class is “What is your Parenting Style? “ At the April 22 class learn how to “Access your Parent Superpower!” And on April 29 learn “Problem Solving and Decision Making the Nurturing Way. “ The classes meet at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. at noon. Please let the YMCA know if you plan to attend by calling 706-232-2468.
TUESDAY
The Berry College Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
The Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold auditions at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on April 16 and 17 for “Hamlet,” “The Comedy of Errors” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Young actors will be auditioned for a fairy tale from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For more information call 706-802-2942 or email info@romeshakespearefestival.com.
WEDNESDAY
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will hold a Job Fair for GNTC students, graduates, potential students and members of the community on Wednesday. The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 9 a.m. to noon and open to the public from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. For more information contact Career Services via email at careerservices@gntc.edu.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will host a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby Competition for area youth on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Alto Park Recreation Center, 1014 Burnett Ferry Road. See more details in Sports’ Rome Scene calendar on page B2 of today’s edition. Contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org with any questions.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host a painting class for beginner through intermediate skill levels on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Materials are included. Cost is $25 for members and Chattooga residents and $30 for nonmembers. Call 706-808-0800.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Rome Christian Counseling and Education Ministries will host the Rome Area Prayer Breakfast on May 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Author and speaker John O’Leary will deliver the keynote address. Admission is free but a ticket is required. For more details contact Donna Chadwick at 706-295-1409 or romeprayerbreakfast@gmail.com. Tickets are available until April 25 at Bert Brooks Tire, Dogwood Books, Doug’s Deli Downtown, Duffy’s Deli, Haven Health Clinic, sweetFrog, Truett’s Chick-fil-A and Winslette Pharmacy.
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists, and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past “ through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Autism Walk 2019 will be held on Saturday. There is no cost to participate but you must register. Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center. Shirts for the walk will be sold during registration. The walk will start at 11 a.m. on Broad Street and will end at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Food will be served along with other activities from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s. Participants are asked to wear blue shirts or you may purchase one of the shirts sold at registration for $15. All proceeds will benefit this cause. To become a sponsor or for more information call James Middleton at 706-853-1233.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Amar Singh and Dr. Poonam Singh on Saturday at 9 a.m. The walk will be 2 miles down the Kingfisher Trail starting at Bridgepoint Plaza. Wear comfortable shoes. Visit Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for updates.
