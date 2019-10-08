TODAY
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held in the second floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza at 6 p.m. today and Oct. 10, 15 and 17. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, the Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) invites the community to its annual candlelight service in observance of the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding on today from 7 to 8 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E. Second Ave. Judge Gregory Price, Floyd County Juvenile Court, will speak on the impact of mental illness and substance abuse on families in our community. Call NAMI Rome, 706-506-5010, if you would like more information.
WEDNESDAY
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
THURSDAY
The Rome Art Coterie will not be meeting on our usual second Tuesday, but will meet instead on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a joint meeting with the Rome Writers Group at the Room Library. We will be sharing original work based on a shared prompt, “Along For the Ride”. This will be our fourth year of collaboration, which was inspired by our late member, Margart Ingram. The tradition is being carried on in her honor.
An award-winning author, Anjali Sachdeva, will read an excerpt from her recent novel “All the Names They Used For God” and discuss her literary style at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the College Chapel at Berry College. This event is free and open to the public. Also, Jennifer Frey, a Christian philosopher, will discuss faith and happiness as at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Berry College Spruill Ballroom. This event is part of the Berry College Lumen Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Office of the Chaplain at (706) 236-2217.
FRIDAY
The AIDS Resource Council, in conjunction with the Rome/Floyd County YMCA will present a lunch and learn about HIV/AIDS at noon on Oct. 11. Pizza and soft drinks will be served. This frank discussion on HIV/AIDS will be lead by Frank Tant. All are welcome to attend this important, informative discussion. Please RSVP to the AIDS Resource Council office at 706-290-9098.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
Single Friends Dance and Cakewalk with DJ Ken Hughes will be on Oct. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center. Entry is $7 per person. Couples are welcome.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park has its last day of the season Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Northwest Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America is hosting its annual Emergency Preparedness Event. Eprep is an annual event area scouts and the community. The event will be held on Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Home Depot. The event includes 50 plus vendors for all areas of emergency preparedness, disaster relief, first responders and public health, and includes a jaws of life demo for the kids. Every kid gets a scavenger hunt sheet. If they have collected all signatures before they leave, they get to draw for a door prize.
Cars on Broad will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 in conjunction with Fiddlin’ Fest. Registration for the show, staged by the Armuchee Ruritan Club, will open at noon with a fee of $25 per vehicle. Judging will end at 3 p.m. and awards will be presented at 6 p.m.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be hosting their second annual Power Shoot on Oct. 12. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at the Wild Life Club. Tickets are also available at Wet Petz and Sues Barber shop. Lunch will be provided. For more information call 706-802-8624 or 706-233-3543.
SUNDAY
The Three Rivers Singers will present “An Early American Songbook”, featuring hymns and songs including “The Hebrew Children”, “Deep River”, “Awake My Heart” and many more. The concert will be held at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. Music Director Len Willingham will conduct, and Joan Hill will accompany. The group will be also be joined by violinist Samantha Lester and flutist Debbie Adair. The concert is free and all are welcome. Donations are greatly appreciated.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Oct. 12. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held in the second floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Domestic Violence Gala will be held on Oct. 19 at the Courtyard Marriott from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gala is to help build a shelter for domestically abused women in the area. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 5113 in Rome. Facebook page is Lips Unchained and email is lipsunchained@yahoo.com.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
TribeFest will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
Boofest at the Y will be held on Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Advanced tickets for $7 and tickets purchased the day of are $10. Cash only. There will be games, Trick or Treat, hay rides and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Contact 706-234-2468 for more information.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in our local area. We would like everyone to come and bring your families and friends to help support local veterans.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn hole. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.