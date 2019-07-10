TODAY
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
FRIDAY
Single Friends will host a dance and cakewalk on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Couples welcome. Admission is $7 each.
The Rome/Colored Main High School Reunion Committee will have a called meeting on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members are asked to attend.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from July 13 through Aug. 24. On July 20 Charles Wimpee will be at the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet and greet.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Kathryn Carroll of Pediatrics Rome and Dr. John-Scott Carroll of Family Medicine Rome on July 20 at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. The walk will include a stop at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., to view the exhibit “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee. For more information, visit harbinclinic.com/docwalk.
The Callback Company will host Hamiltunes, a sing-along of songs from the musical “Hamilton,” will be held July 20 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Admission is $10 each. Proceeds benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s Hamilton Education Program. A workshop for those wishing to audition to lead a song will be held July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall. For more information visit callbackcompany.com or call Julie Carver at 770-743-2013.
Berry College Cage Center, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will host the 2019 Mitch Cole Basketball Skills Camps July 22 to 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. Camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14, kindergarten to eighth graders. Camp is $100 and includes a t-shirt and camp basketball. For more information visit berrybasketball.com or call Assistant Coach Trevor Lydic at 601-569-9269, Assistant Coach Matt Richter at 574-220-2171 or Head Coach Mitch Cole at 706-236-1733.
Volunteers are needed for the annual Sand Springs cemetery and church cleanup on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. Sand Springs Church is located at 1908 Sand Springs Road, Texas Valley. Bring lawn equipment, household cleaning supplies, insect spray, a covered dish and drinks. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided following cleanup.
Rome City Schools will hold their Super Showcase from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Attendees will receive a free Rome City Schools “swag bag,” free school supplies, school calendars, registration information, free books and literacy materials and community resources. All giveaways are first come, first served while supplies last.
Rome High Hilltoppers will hold their semiannual reunion July 31 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP by July 15. For more information call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858.
AUGUST
Main Elementary School will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tour the new school, meet the teachers and view commemorative bricks.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
