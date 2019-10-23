TODAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold its annual fall violet sale on Wednesday at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop in the welcome center at 412 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in the local area.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
FRIDAY
The DeSoto Theatre will be presenting “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast featuring actors from Rome Little Theatre’s 2015 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” This production will take place on Friday. It will begin at 8 p.m. for VIP pre-show DJ party with The Criminologist and 9 p.m. for the film with shadow cast. Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged. Standard tickets are $13 and VIP tickets are $18 which include the film, pre-show DJ party, and participation prop kit. For the preservation of our historic theater, no outside props, food, or drink permitted. Concessions, including adult beverages, will be available for sale. All seats are general admission. This film is Rated R. No one under 18 admitted without parent or guardian.
SATURDAY
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday at 10 a.m., at Larue Huckaby’s studio. Larue will also present the program: Coosa Valley Fair Results in the Porcelain Art Category. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Claims assistance is available at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Blvd every second and fourth Tuesday of the month hosted by Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. They also meet at the at Rome library on the first and third Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration. If another date and time is needed, call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up an appointment. On the first and third Saturdays of the month, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Free Medicare open enrollment counseling is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, through a partnership of GeorgiaCares and the Fort Valley State University Mobile Technology Unit. To schedule an appointment, call 866-552-4464 and choose Option 4.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridge Point Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome Arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
NOVEMBER
The annual Everett Springs School Reunion will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mount Tabor Methodist Church on Everett Springs Road. A covered dish lunch will be served at noon.
Beginning Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The 11th annual Strike Out Child Abuse Bowling Tournament is set for Nov. 5 at Classic Lanes Bowling in West Rome benefiting the Exchange Club Family Resource Center. Registration forms are available at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or at the Exchange Club Family Resource Center (located on the 3rd floor of the Serve Rome building at 202 East Third Avenue). Team registration fees are $250 per team (5 bowlers per team) and include two games, shoe rental and a T-shirt. Additional opportunities include lane sponsorship priced at $100, as well as a combination package, which is $300 for lane sponsorship and a team. Registrations are accepted until Nov. 4. Questions can be directed to Tina Bartleson, Executive Director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, at 706-290-0764.
Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November” Homemakers Bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. and ends on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Rome Civic Center. For more information, contact Jane Howell at 706-512-0716.
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their 5th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 9. Purchase BBQ plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call 706-232-2624.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center. It is free to the public. Volunteers are needed. The shifts are 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You may make donations and/or sign up for a shift by calling 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or mailed to at P.O. Box 161 Rome, GA 30161. For more information, you may call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.