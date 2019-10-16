THURSDAY
2019 Political Forum for Rome/Floyd County will be held on Thursday. This event will be held at the JoAnn Harbin Community Room, Willingham Gym, 560 North Division St. We will have a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. with light refreshment. The panel will collect written questions from participating guests. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give Rome voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election. The event is free and open to the public.
GE Retirees Fellowship Club will meet on Thursday at Landmark restaurant at 11 a.m. Retirees and spouses are of guests are invited to attend.
Rome/Floyd NAACP is joining with AARP-Etowah Chapter no. 4021, Rome Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Northwest,GA Housing Authority, MLK, Jr. Commission of Rome/Northwest GA, and 100 Black of Northwest of GA, Inc. are hosting a political forum. Everyone is cordially invited to participate. The event will be Thursday starting with a Meet & Greet at 5 p.m. with light refreshments. Questions will be taken from the audiences at that time for the candidates to responses. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. This Political Forum aims to provide an opportunity for candidates to interact with the voters in Rome.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road. The meeting will feature a demo and instructions for making a Christmas Ornament. Beginners and experienced quilters are welcome. For information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
FRIDAY
Boofest at the Y will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Advanced tickets for $7 and tickets purchased the day of are $10. Cash only. There will be games, Trick or Treat, hay rides and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Contact 706-234-2468 for more information.
SATURDAY
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The AIDS Resource council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser is to be held on Saturday at 310 E. Third Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment, several types of chili with all the toppings, libations, and assorted desserts will be served. There will also be a silent auction of artwork by local artists. A donation of $25 per person is suggested, or give what you can afford. All are invited to attend this always fun event. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Domestic Violence Gala will be held on Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gala is to help build a shelter for domestically abused women in the area. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 5113 in Rome. Facebook page is Lips Unchained and email is lipsunchained@yahoo.com.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Saturday at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
Tribefest will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
There will be a Fellowship Luncheon for the Main High School Reunion Committee on Saturday at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center on Washington Drive from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING EVENTS
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold its annual fall violet sale on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Georgias Rome Gift Shop in the welcome center at 412 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in our local area. We would like everyone to come and bring your families and friends to help support local veterans.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
The DeSoto Theatre will be presenting “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast featuring actors from Rome Little Theatre’s 2015 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” This production will take place on Oct. 25. It will begin at 8 p.m. for VIP pre-show DJ party with The Criminologist and 9 p.m. for the film with shadow cast. Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged. Standard tickets are $13 and VIP tickets are $18 which include the film, pre-show DJ party, and and participation prop kit. For the preservation of our historic theater, no outside props, food, or drink permitted. Concessions, including adult beverages, will be available for sale. All seats are general admission. This film is Rated R. No one under 18 admitted without parent or guardian.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridge Point Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome Arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
NOVEMBER
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their 5th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 9. Purchase BBQ plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call (706)232-2624.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn hole. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
