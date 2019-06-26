TODAY
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
THURSDAY
The AIDS Resource Council, 260 N. Fifth Ave., and Women of WORTH Clinic, 1513 Dean Ave., will offer free, confidential HIV testing on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 260 N. Fifth Ave. For more information call 706-290-9098 or Women of Worth at 706-232-3048.
FRIDAY
The Rome Shakespeare Festival will present “The Fantasticks” at the River Arts District Playhouse, 246 N. Fifth Ave., on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets visit therad.biz or romeshakespearefestival.com.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will host the Warriors of AniKituhwa performing Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The award-winning dance group from North Carolina will conduct cultural demonstrations and perform traditional Cherokee dances. Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold in advance at Chieftains Museum and at the gate. The event is rain or shine. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
The second annual “Pride Rome, Georgia,” will be held at River Dog Outpost & Paddle Co., 1 Broad St., on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Riots in New York and will feature live music, contests and prizes, games, a beach theme and Pride swag. Admission is free. There will be a cash/credit bar. For more details, search for “Pride Rome, Georgia” on Facebook or visit facebook.com/events/458892251541032/.
Tickets are available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on Saturday at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Phillips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
The City of Summerville will present “Celebrate Independence” on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Chattooga County Agricultural Center, 40 Middle School Road, Summerville. Admission is free. The event will include free waterslides from 5 to 9 p.m., sack races, free watermelon, dunking booth, cornhole tournament and food vendors. Registration for the cornhole tournament is $20 per team. Small Town Rumor will perform at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. For more information call Summerville Recreation Department at 706-859-0910.
Three local organizations are requesting donations of bottled water during the month of June to help members of the community who are in need. For more information on how to donate, call The Davies Shelters at 706-512-1152, Living Proof Recovery at 706-204-8710 or The Salvation Army at 706-291-4745.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Rome Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for peaches through July 11. 25-pound boxes are $40, 12.5-pound boxes are $25 and 6.25-pound boxes are $15. Email orders to John Pillsbury at JLPIllsbury0114@aol.com or send by mail to John Pillsbury, 106 East Valley Road, Rome, Georgia, 30161. Make checks out to Rome Kiwanis Club. Peaches will be available for pickup in the parking lot at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go to Kiwanis youth projects or scholarships for Key Club members and local students. For more information call 706-506-4185 or 706-295-2201.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
A Time to Tell, hosted by the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild, is a time for adult storytelling. Come share a story or come listen to others tell their story on July 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library. For more information: TerrellShaw@me.com
Patriotic Party, fireworks take place July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park. A full day of fun, food and music to celebrate Independence Day one day early. Festivities begin at noon, family fun games registration starts at 4 p.m. and the games begin at 5:30 p.m. Dalton Dover, who competed on “The Voice,” takes the big stage at 7 p.m., and Rome’s local singer/songwriter T.J. Cochran comes on at 8:20. Fireworks will start shortly after the national anthem is performed at 9:45 p.m. The music continues after the display until 11 p.m.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will host Etowah Games Day 2019 on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $4 to $6 depending on age of guest. Guests will learn ancient versions of Yahtzee, ladder ball, stick ball, lawn darts and more. For more information call 770-387-3747 or visit gastateparks.org/EtowahIndianMounds.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.