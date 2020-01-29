WEDNESDAY
Faith and the common good will be discussed as part of the Berry College Lumen Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the Spruill Ballroom. The speaker is Greg Thompson who received his Ph.D. in the theology, ethics, and culture program at the University of Virginia. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the Office of the Chaplain at 706-236-2217.
THURSDAY
Five Berry College faculty and alumni authors will discuss the process of writing, editing and publishing their books at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Berry’s Krannert Center. Following the presentation there will be a question and answer session as well as an opportunity to meet each author, purchase a book or have a book signed.
Berry College will host a trumpet and organ concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the College Chapel. Musicians Paul Merkelo, Brad Ulrich and Vance Reese will perform a selection of pieces that reflect their accomplishments for their respective instruments.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
SATURDAY
The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd is hosting Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady for a public demonstration of the new Dominion voting equipment on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Daniel Hall, 101 E. Fourth Ave. The free drop-in event will include a presentation, Q&A, and hands-on training on the new voting machines to be used in 2020 elections beginning in March.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
UPCOMING
The February meeting of The Access Collaborative will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the office at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd. in Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706/270-5000.
The Rome chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free course about mental illness and how to live in recovery. Peer-to-Peer is an eight-week course starting Sunday, Feb. 9, and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. People living with a mental illness are invited to take the class. For more information and registration contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” which runs through Feb. 29. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Rome Community HeART Project is adding “Movie Night with Heart” on Feb. 13 to its annual public art display. Tickets are $25 and include a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. featuring bite-sized desserts and cocktails, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” on the DeSoto’s new large screen. Tickets are available online at RomeArts.org.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the senior center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The 20th Annual Night at the Movies features great food and the classic movie “Casablanca” on Feb. 25 starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Rome. Tickets are $55 each, $100 for 2, or $45 each for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and its child abuse prevention programs.
The Rome chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free, 8-week course about mental illness for family members or friends of someone living with a mental illness. It starts Sunday, March 1 and meets from 2-4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer in Rome. For information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore, 706-506-8314.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its free third annual job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
ONGOING
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools is being held through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End elementary schools.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will help people complete their taxes free of charge, from Feb. 1 through April 15. They’ll be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be at the Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will offer free admission from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, The monthly “Rome Area History Museum Volunteer Coffee Break” returns. Also, on Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
