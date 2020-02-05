WEDNESDAY
The February meeting of The Access Collaborative will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the office at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided.
THURSDAY
The Floyd County Democratic Party will meet Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 pm in the Community Room of the NWGA Housing Authority at 560 N. Division St. The group will discuss the upcoming local and state races. Everyone interested in Democratic issues and goals is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information check the FCDP’s Facebook page or email communications@fcdems.org.
One Community United invites area residents to attend the fifth annual Hearts United Gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church. 202 E. Third Ave. Local leaders including Rome High Principal Eric Holland and pastors Millie Kim and Jim Buice will address such issues as education; race relations and reconciliation; and community improvement. For more information, contact Rick Stevenson at 706-936-7576 or Charles Love at 706-290-3437 or go to OCU’s Facebook Event page
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd. in Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
FRIDAY
A contemporary poet will read and discuss his work at a poetry reading at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 in the Berry College Chapel College. David Baker, professor of English and the Thomas B. Fordham Chair of creative writing at Denison University in Ohio, will provide commentary on his writing process, publishing history, aesthetics and themes throughout the reading.
SUNDAY
The Rome chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free course about mental illness and how to live in recovery. Peer-to-Peer is an eight-week course starting Sunday, Feb. 9, and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. People living with a mental illness are invited to take the class. For more information and registration contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” which runs through Feb. 29. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
UPCOMING
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Thornton Recreation Center for a catered soup, sandwich and dessert meeting. The program will be on Elder Law.
Bush Arbor Ladies Ministry — BALM — will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the home of the pastor of Bush Arbor Baptist Church on Black’s Bluff Road. Any lady is welcome, regardless of church affiliation, for Bible study, food, fun and laughter. For location and more information, call 770-572-6138.
The Rome Community HeART Project is adding “Movie Night with Heart” on Feb. 13 to its annual public art display. Tickets are $25 and include a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. featuring bite-sized desserts and cocktails, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” on the DeSoto’s new large screen. Tickets are available online at RomeArts.org.
This year’s Southern Women Writers Lecture Series features author Trudier Harris at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium. Harris will discuss Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred” and the complexities of home in African American literature. Harris serves as a distinguished professor of research at the University of Alabama. Her work primarily covers the complex nature of Africa American identity and experiences in the southern United States.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Floyd County Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114 on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
A guitar duo from Belgrade, Serbia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb.18 in the Berry College Ford Auditorium. The Levante Guitar Duo is made up husband and wife, Vojislav and Aleksandra Ivanovic. They will perform a unique repertoire of original music and arrangements of jazz, traditional and classical standards specifically written by Vojislav for the duo.
The Friends of the Library will launch their annual Paperback Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 22. The sale will continue Feb. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 5.p.m. each day at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books will be priced at 25 cents or 50 cents each. All proceeds benefit the library and the Friends of the Library.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the senior center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The 20th Annual Night at the Movies features great food and the classic movie “Casablanca” on Feb. 25 starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Rome. Tickets are $55 each, $100 for 2, or $45 each for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and its child abuse prevention programs.
In celebration of Black History Month, Berry College will host an African American Read-In at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Krannert Center. Community members and students will have the opportunity to read poems, short stories and other literary works by African-American authors.
Films from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo., will provide audiences with an evening of inspiring and captivating entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium. Culturally rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films that align with Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world will be shown.
An award-winning pianist will perform a classical style concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the newly renovated Bell Recital Hall in the Ford Auditorium. Kevin T. Chance, assistant professor of piano and keyboard area coordinator at the University of Alabama, is a member of the Music Teachers National Association Exchange, a program where college piano professors from around the region host concerts of other college piano professors. Berry Associate Professor of Music Kris Carlisle is hosting Chance.
A Berry College professor will perform a trumpet recital at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Bell Recital Hall of the Ford Auditorium. Charles Calloway, artist affiliate of trumpet at Berry, has performed with orchestras in Carnegie Hall and chamber ensembles in Germany and China.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults that have family members or friends living with mental health conditions. Students increase their understanding and advocacy skills while learning how to take care of themselves and promote recovery for their loved one with a mental illness. Family-to-Family starts Sunday, March 1 and meets from 2:00-4:30 at the NAMI Rome trailer. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults living with a mental health condition. Students learn about mental illness, their triggers, and how they can live a life in recovery. Peer-to-Peer starts Wednesday, March 4 and meets from 5:30-7:30 at Living Proof Recovery. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its free third annual job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
ONGOING
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools is being held through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End elementary schools.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will help people complete their taxes free of charge, from Feb. 1 through April 15. They’ll be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be at the Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will offer free admission from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, The monthly “Rome Area History Museum Volunteer Coffee Break” returns. Also, on Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
The Berry College Moon Gallery newest exhibition “Embodiment II” opens Feb. 17. Jason Guynes, artist and University of Alabama art and art history department chairman, will discuss and explain his work at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 within the context of his larger practice of creating public murals. The exhibit featuring artwork that utilizes the human figure in a range of media and approaches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 19.
