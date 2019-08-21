TODAY
Tickets for the 2019 Corky Kell Classic between the Rome Wolves and the Marietta Blue Devils Thursday. Tickets will be on sale at the stadium through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each in advance and $17 on game day. Tickets cover admission for two games. For more information call 706-236-5050.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host CPR training on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive. Space is limited. RSVP before 5 p.m. on Wednesday by calling 706-314-0008 or emailing info@nwgacil.org.
THURSDAY
The City of Rome will host free movie showings at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., including “Steel Magnolias” on Thursday at 7 p.m. and “Tombstone” on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. For more information call Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.
SATURDAY
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will not be held on Saturday, Aug. 24. For more information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host a Pollinator “Pop-In” event Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, a citizen science initiative to count and record pollinators. Visitors will be able to take part in research for the University of Georgia and the Extension Service by helping count pollinators in the museum’s garden. The pollinator count begins at noon with visitors learning about how to count pollinators and why it’s important. Admission price for the pop-in event is $5 per person with a $20 family cap. Those who cannot make it to the pollinator count can still tour the museum and complete pollinator activities and worksheets throughout the event. For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
The Armuchee Class of 1957 will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Saturday, Aug. 24.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Rome Georgia’s Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through August at 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is now open through Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books on auction include local history, notable people and organizations, autographed books by local and other Southern authors and Rome/Floyd County cookbooks. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the new traveling exhibit “‘It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” through Sept. 6. The exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62 and older and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is having a Fun Night for its members and friends on Aug. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. The event will feature games and enjoy pizza. The community is invited. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
SEPTEMBER
The Knights of Columbus will hold their 52nd annual Labor Day barbecue Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Tickets are $10 each. Menu options include $10 plates with a choice of beef, pork, ribs or a quarter of a chicken, served with Brunswick stew, baked beans, chips and bread; a pound of beef or pork to go for $10 each; sandwich combos for $5 each; half a chicken or a quart of baked beans for $7; a quart of Brunswick stew for $10; and a third of a rack of spare ribs for $8. The Saint Mary’s Catholic Church youth group will offer baked goods for sale. For more information call Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000 or visit www.kofcromega.us or www.facebook.com/kofcromega.
Building Positive Families will offer the workshop “Georgia Strengthen Families” on Sept. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., and Sept. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Register by calling 706-346-7205 or visting www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The annual Haven Health “Friends for Life” fundraiser banquet will be held Sept. 10 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Shawn Carney, co-founder of 40 Days for Life pro-life movement, will be the guest speaker. To purchase a table or for more information, call Haven Health at 706-235-6833.
Southern Cruisers Rome Chapter will hold their third annual Cruise-in for St. Jude on Sept. 14. Escorted ride will begin and end at Easy Living Yamaha and Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $20 per bike. The event will have a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For more information call Jon “Crank” Benson at 1-678-901-7445.
The Rome affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness announces the start of Family-to-Family, a free, 12-week course for adults who have a loved one or friend living with a mental illness. The course begins Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 or by email at namiromega@gmail.com for more information, location and registration.
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Sept. 5 and $25 after Sept. 5. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
OCTOBER
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
