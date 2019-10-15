TODAY
Hosted by the Rome TEA Party, the Floyd County Republican Party, the Floyd County Republican Women, the Rome Young Republicans, the Women For Trump, and the Bikers For Trump, there will be a monthly Lunch Bunch meeting to be held at Fuddruckers in Rome on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. All candidates for City Commission who are on the November ballot are invited to participate and speak. We ask each candidate to offer a brief statement and then we will open the floor to questions. Contact Mike Morton 706-346-3400 at your earliest convenience if you will be able to participate.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held in the second floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
THURSDAY
2019 Political Forum for Rome/Floyd County will be held on Thursday. This event will be held at the JoAnn Harbin Community Room, Willingham Gym, 560 North Division St. We will have a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. with light refreshment. The panel will collect written questions from participating guests. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give Rome voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election. The event is free and open to the public.
GE Retirees Fellowship Club will meet on Thursday at Landmark restaurant at 11 a.m. Retirees and spouses are of guests are invited to attend.
Rome/Floyd NAACP is joining with AARP-Etowah Chapter #4021, Rome Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Northwest,GA Housing Authority, MLK, Jr. Commission of Rome/Northwest GA, and 100 Black of Northwest of GA, Inc. are hosting a political forum. Everyone is cordially invited to participate. The event will be Thursday starting with a Meet & Greet at 5 p.m. with light refreshments. Questions will be taken from the audiences at that time for the candidates to responses. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. This Political Forum aims to provide an opportunity for candidates to interact with the voters in Rome.
FRIDAY
Boofest at the Y will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Advanced tickets for $7 and tickets purchased the day of are $10. Cash only. There will be games, Trick or Treat, hay rides and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Contact 706-234-2468 for more information.
SATURDAY
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The AIDS Resource council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser is to be held on Oct. 19 at 310 E. Third Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment, several types of chili with all the toppings, libations, and assorted desserts will be served. There will also be a silent auction of artwork by local artists. A donation of $25 per person is suggested, or give what you can afford. All are invited to attend this always fun event. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Domestic Violence Gala will be held on Oct. 19 at the Courtyard Marriott from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gala is to help build a shelter for domestically abused women in the area. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 5113 in Rome. Facebook page is Lips Unchained and email is lipsunchained@yahoo.com.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
Tribefest will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
UPCOMING EVENTS
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold its annual fall violet sale on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Georgias Rome Gift Shop in the welcome center at 412 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in our local area. We would like everyone to come and bring your families and friends to help support local veterans.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
The DeSoto Theatre will be presenting “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast featuring actors from Rome Little Theatre’s 2015 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” This production will take place on Oct. 25. It will begin at 8 p.m. for VIP pre-show DJ party with The Criminologist and 9 p.m. for the film with shadow cast. Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged. Standard tickets are $13 and VIP tickets are $18 which include the film, pre-show DJ party, and and participation prop kit. For the preservation of our historic theater, no outside props, food, or drink permitted. Concessions, including adult beverages, will be available for sale. All seats are general admission. This film is Rated R. No one under 18 admitted without parent or guardian.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome”. The program will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. We will meet at Bridge Point Plaza and start our walking tour of trees along our downtown corridor. We will enjoy learning about the beautiful trees from Terry Paige, City of Rome Arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent. Please call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more interesting information about gardening in our area.
NOVEMBER
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn hole. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
