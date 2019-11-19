TUESDAY
The Rome Floyd County chapter of the Georgia Council of the Blind will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Rome Floyd County Library which is located at 205 Riverside Parkway. We will be having soup, chili, salads, chips, crackers, fruit, deserts, and drinks for lunch. If you have any questions please contact Tonia Clayton at 706-346-8940, or via email at toniaclayton@comcast.net.
THURSDAY
One Community United quarterly meeting is this Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. All are welcome. Dinner is provided at no cost (donations are accepted). Come share a meal and hear updates on the activities of One Community United.
The Rome Floyd League of Women Voters invites the public to their monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Daniel Hall, the reception hall of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on First Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues. The speaker will be the LWV state president. For more information, call 706-238-8212.
SATURDAY
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate. Tickets are available for purchase at 5 Broad St.
The Lovejoy Baptist Church Soup Kitchen, in the Life Center at 436 Branham Ave., will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The community is invited.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome-Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
“A celebration of the life and artwork of Barbara Walden” exhibit will be held through Nov. 14 at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Paintings will be for sale on Monday evenings until 8 p.m.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. The two-day classes will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. The cost is $100 and includes a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Second Baptist Church, 500 W. Main St., will be hosting a free Community Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free deliveries within city limits. Call the church office before noon, Nov. 21 for delivery. 706-638-2732.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. Coats and jackets will be available as well. Volunteers are needed. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. Coats and jackets may be dropped off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 and 8 p.m.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring “Welcome Christmas” The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations.
Students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in a poster art contest with the winning artwork to be used in the official Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized during an unveiling party in January 2020. Winners and their teachers will receive a $75 gift card. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 6. Entry forms and contest details are online at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
Restoration Lindale, Inc. will host the 6th Annual Lindale Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 7. Lineup at Pepperell Primary School is at 2:30 p.m. Parade is at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate free. Decorate your entry in a Christmas theme. Candy may be thrown.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “How to Make Christmas Trees From Tomato Cages.” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 107. Cost is $10 per person. Register in person at the Extension Office by Thursday, Dec. 5. For questions, call the office at 706-295-6210.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions are at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.