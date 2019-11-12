TODAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners is hosting a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridgepoint Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent, will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details.
The inaugural Yappy Hour will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Ridge Ferry Dog Park, on the shoals side of the park. Bring a chair and a bowl, and join the friends of the dog park to win prizes. This event is free to the public.
SATURDAY
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will perform jazz greats and a tribute to Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium on Broad Street. This is a ticketed event.
The Greater Rome Young Marines will be starting a new recruit class on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the National Guard Armory, 340 Wiltshire Rd NE. We are looking for some new trainers. It is open to any student ages 8 to 18. Come by the Armory for more information. The next drill date is set for Nov. 21.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
“A celebration of the life and artwork of Barbara Walden” exhibit will be held through Nov. 14 at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Paintings will be for sale on Monday evenings until 8 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. The two-day classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. The cost is $100 and includes a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate. Tickets are available for purchase at 5 Broad Street.
The Lovejoy Baptist Church Soup Kitchen will be open on the 4th Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The community is invited. Thanksgiving Day Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. The community is invited.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. Coats and jackets will be available as well. Volunteers are needed. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. Coats and jackets may be dropped off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 and 8 p.m.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be held at the Rome Shakespeare Festival Studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.