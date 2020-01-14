TUESDAY
A brand new Beginner Line Dance Class is starting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be a 10 to 12 week class at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center on Kingston Highway. Instructor is Lois Roberts. Cost is $2. All ages are invited. Advanced Beginners to follow from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Improvers from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. For more information contact Lois Roberts at 706-235-2885 or 706-766-1511, Or call the Senior Center at 706-234-0383.
WEDNESDAY
Berry College will host a free talk about Atlanta’s water resource management system at 3 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 15, at McAllister Hall auditorium. Speaker Katherine Zitsch serves as director of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District and manager of natural resources with the Atlanta Regional Commission.
THURSDAY
One Community United quarterly meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the KAB Center at 41 Washington Drive. All are welcome to join us to hear about upcoming events. A meal is provided at no charge but donations are accepted.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center will host a Household Hazardous Waste and an Electronics Recycling Event on Jan. 18 at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome. The event, for Rome-Floyd residents only, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include liquids like used motor oil, paint, herbicides and pesticides along with computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral-type electronic equipment like printers and keyboards.
The Rome TEA Party will host its Lunch Bunch forum Tuesday, Jan. 21, in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition composed of the RTP, the FCRP, FCRW, RYRs, Women for Trump and Bikers for Trump. It will feature the three announced sheriff candidates and include a segment of question and answers. It will be held at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway, from noon to 1 p.m. Arrive early to order from the menu. Contact Mike Morton, 706-346-3400 for more information.
Rome City Schools will have a Recruitment Fair on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rome High School, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway. Also, Pre-K Registration will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End Elementary Schools.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
ONGOING EVENTS
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
