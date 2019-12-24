UPCOMING EVENTS
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held the first three Saturday nights in January. Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
