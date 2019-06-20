TODAY
The Rome Shakespeare Festival will present “The Fantasticks” at the River Arts District Playhouse, 246 N. Fifth Ave., on Thursday and Friday and June 28 at 8 p.m., Saturday and June 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday and June 30 at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets visit therad.biz or romeshakespearefestival.com.
The fourth annual Cloudland 5K Fun Run, Barbecue and Yard Sale will be held July 6 at Cloudland Community Park, 224 Gadsden Ave., Cloudland. Registration is $25 before Thursday and $30 afterwards. Runners and bikers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag. Bikers must wear a helmet. Day of registration begins at 6 a.m. with run at 7:30 a.m. The yard sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barbecue plates with pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and drink will be $5 each. Note all times are Eastern. Proceeds benefit maintenance and upgrades of Cloudland Community Park. Visit cloudlandcommunity.wixsite.com/park for more information.
FRIDAY
Rome Circuit Mental Health Court will hold a Boston butt fundraiser on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GMC Value Mart, 3402 Alabama Highway. Free delivery available. Boston butt roasts will be $35 each. Proceeds benefit Project Lifesaver, Floyd County Police Department. For more information contact Karen Tovey at 678-918-6300 or toveyk@floydcountyga.org or Amy Bergstrom at 706-591-2846 or ruhlena@floydcountyga.org.
A cruise-in fun day for residents at Brookdale Home, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. For more information call 706-676-4462 or 706-234-1655.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a social dance on Friday at 6:45 p.m. There will be a dance lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with the dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Entry is $5 per person. Attire is casual. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Three local organizations are requesting donations of bottled water during the month of June to help members of the community who are in need. For more information on how to donate, call The Davies Shelters at 706-512-1152, Living Proof Recovery at 706-204-8710 or The Salvation Army at 706-291-4745.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Phillips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Rome Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for peaches through July 11. 25-pound boxes are $40, 12.5-pound boxes are $25 and 6.25-pound boxes are $15. Email orders to John Pillsbury at JLPIllsbury0114@aol.com or send by mail to John Pillsbury, 106 East Valley Road, Rome, Georgia, 30161. Make checks out to Rome Kiwanis Club. Peaches will be available for pickup in the parking lot at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go to Kiwanis youth projects or scholarships for Key Club members and local students. For more information call 706-506-4185 or 706-295-2201.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
To list an event in Community Calendar email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present the community workshop “Stepping Stones for Your Garden” on June 22 at noon at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will demonstrate how to make personalized stepping stones for your garden. Registration and a $10 supply fee are required. The class will be limited to 20. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 before June 20 to sign up and receive more information.
Compassionate Paws will hold pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
The Rome/Floyd County Unit of the NAACP host their annual Freedom Fund Banquet on June 22 with meet and greet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and banquet from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 203 E. Third Ave. The theme of the banquet will be “Preserving the Legacy, Envisioning the Future.” Robyn A. Crittenden, commissioner of the State of Georgia Department of Human Services, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 each for adults and $20 each for children ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets from NAACP members or at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.
Bee Fest will be held June 22 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
A free community health fair will be held at Rome Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2526 Cedartown Highway, on June 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Wellness screenings will include body mass index, blood pressure, blood sugar, health counseling and massages. There will also be face painting, an inflatable jump house and samples of healthy food. For more information call 706-234-4117, visit facebook.com/rom.ga.SDA or romesda.org.
City of Cave Spring will have the adoption of 2019-2020 budget at Cave Spring City Hall. The budget adoption is scheduled for June 25 at 4 p.m. The proposed budget is available for review in the Clerk’s Office.
Blood Assurance will host their third annual community-wide blood drive. Heroes Unified will be held June 25 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Floyd County Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, and the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Schedule a donation appointment at bloodassurance.org/Law, bloodassurance.org/floydjail or by texting BAGIVE to 444999. Donors must be 18 (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 lbs. and be in good general health. For more information visit bloodassurance.org.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will host the Warriors of AniKituhwa performing June 29 at 6 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The award-winning dance group from North Carolina will conduct cultural demonstrations and perform traditional Cherokee dances. Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold in advance at Chieftains Museum and at the gate. The event is rain or shine. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
JULY
Patriotic Party, fireworks take place July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park. A full day of fun, food and music to celebrate Independence Day one day early. Festivities begin at noon, family fun games registration starts at 4 p.m. and the games begin at 5:30 p.m. Dalton Dover, who competed on “The Voice,” takes the big stage at 7 p.m., and Rome’s local singer/songwriter T.J. Cochran comes on at 8:20. Fireworks will start shortly after the national anthem is performed at 9:45 p.m. The music continues after the display until 11 p.m.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will host Etowah Games Day 2019 on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $4 to $6 depending on age of guest. Guests will learn ancient versions of Yahtzee, ladder ball, stick ball, lawn darts and more. For more information call 770-387-3747 or visit gastateparks.org/EtowahIndianMounds.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
