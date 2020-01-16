THURSDAY
One Community United quarterly meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the KAB Center at 41 Washington Drive. All are welcome to join us to hear about upcoming events. A meal is provided at no charge but donations are accepted.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center will host a Household Hazardous Waste and an Electronics Recycling Event on Jan. 18 at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome. The event, for Rome-Floyd residents only, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include liquids like used motor oil, paint, herbicides and pesticides along with computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral-type electronic equipment like printers and keyboards.
UPCOMING
The Rome TEA Party will host its Lunch Bunch forum Tuesday, Jan. 21, in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition composed of the RTP, the FCRP, FCRW, RYRs, Women for Trump and Bikers for Trump. It will feature the three announced sheriff candidates and include a segment of question and answers. It will be held at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway, from noon to 1 p.m. Arrive early to order from the menu. Contact Mike Morton, 706-346-3400 for more information.
Connecting Families is hosting a free G.O.O.D. Get Out Of Debt workshop with financial advisor Wayne Norton on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information call 770-796-0167.
Rome City Schools will have a Recruitment Fair on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rome High School, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway. Also, Pre-K Registration will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End elementary schools.
Saint Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will host an admissions open house for prospective students and their parents on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Children will be able to participate in some STREAM activities — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math. The school welcomes children of all faiths and denominations, from Pre-K through eighth grade. For more information, contact Christa Jackson at 706-234-4953 or cjackson@smsrome.org.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch.” The selection of her work places particular emphasis on her connections with Georgia, the Rome community and Native American history. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. They will elect delegates and alternates to the Floyd County Republican Party County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
ONGOING
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
