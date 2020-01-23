THURSDAY
Connecting Families is hosting a free G.O.O.D. Get Out Of Debt workshop with financial advisor Wayne Norton on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information call 770-796-0167.
The annual meeting of the Model and Johnson Schools Foundation will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, in the conference room at Bella Roma Restaurant. Those wishing to eat will meet at 6 p.m. with the business meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in the Model and Johnson Schools is invited. For more information call 706-844-8681.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will celebrate 10 years of local history in a new venue, the Shannon Masonic Lodge No. 100 behind the old Model School at the corner of Burlington Road and Old Calhoun Road, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1:30 p.m. For more information visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org.
The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Robert Brady and Joseph Kirk will be giving their first demonstrations of the new voting machines in Rome for our members and for any interested citizens in Daniel Hall at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave. For more information, contact Lucy Hale at 706-676-0507.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
FRIDAY
A new Beginner Line Dance Class will start on Friday, Jan. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. (10 to 12 week class) at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center on Kingston Highway. Instructor is Lois Roberts. Cost is $2. All ages are invited. Advanced Beginners to follow from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Improve from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information contact Roberts, 706-235-2885, or the Center, 706-766-1511.
SATURDAY
Rome City Schools will have a Recruitment Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at Rome High School, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting free Square Dance lessons on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at Larue Huckaby’s studio, Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
The venue for the Floyd County 2A Pro Second Amendment Rally has been changed to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The free rally is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
The Rome Braves will hold their 18th annual Hot Stove Gathering at the Forum River Center in Downtown Rome on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation along with Armuchee High School Baseball this year and features appearances from current and former Rome Braves and Atlanta Braves representatives. Tickets may be purchased online at RomeBraves.com, by phone at 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes an all-you-can-eat ballpark fare dinner and a cash bar.
Saint Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will host an admissions open house for prospective students and their parents on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Children will be able to participate in some STREAM activities — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math. The school welcomes children of all faiths and denominations, from Pre-K through eighth grade. For more information, please contact Christa Jackson at 706-234-4953 or cjackson@smsrome.org.
The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd is hosting Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady for a public demonstration of the new Dominion voting equipment on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Daniel Hall, 101 E. Fourth Ave. The free drop-in event will include a presentation, Q&A, and hands-on training on the new voting machines to be used in 2020 elections beginning in March.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will join other area museums and historic sites by offering free admission and entry from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch.”
ONGOING
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End Elementary Schools.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
