THURSDAY
The Rome Community HeART Project is adding “Movie Night with Heart” on Feb. 13 to its annual public art display. Tickets are $25 and include a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. featuring bite-sized desserts and cocktails, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” on the DeSoto Theater’s new large screen. Tickets are available online at RomeArts.org.
This year’s Southern Women Writers Lecture Series features author Trudier Harris at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium. Harris will discuss Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred” and the complexities of home in African American literature. Harris serves as a distinguished professor of research at the University of Alabama. Her work primarily covers African American identity and experiences in the southern United States.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Floyd County Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114 on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
Valentine’s Dance, Friday, Feb. 14 at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 7-10 p.m. Dancing, cake walk and special surprise gift bag. Admission is $7 per person. Couples, singles are all welcome. Music provided by Ken Hughes. Great music selection and will do requests. Sponsored by Single Friends of Rome.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
SATURDAY
To celebrate Black History Month, the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a free Black High School Reunion Day at “The Beach,” George Washington Carver Park, 3900 Bartow Carver Road in Acworth, founded in 1950 as Georgia’s first state park for black Americans. The event is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a program by the Summer Hill Heritage Group and Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center. A light lunch will be provided for up to 200 registered guests. Registration is required by Feb. 15 at www.SummerHillHeritageGroup.org.
The Rome/Colored High School Reunion Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Kelsey Aycock Burrell Center on Washington Drive. All members are asked to attend. For additional information or anyone wishing to participate can call Cecelia Abbott at 706-461-0823 or Helen Williams at 706-331-8390.
Rome’s community Chorus, The Three Rivers Singers, will present “Valentunes VII” on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. The concert will feature romantic songs to help celebrate Valentines Day and will be held in the First United Methodist Church Wilder Center in downtown Rome. Music Director Len Willingham will conduct, and Joan Hill will accompany. The concert is free and all are welcome. Donations are greatly appreciated.
UPCOMING
The Berry College Moon Gallery newest exhibition “Embodiment II” will open Feb. 17. Jason Guynes, artist and University of Alabama art and art history department chairman, will discuss and explain his work at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 within the context of his larger practice of creating public murals. The exhibit featuring artwork that utilizes the human figure in a range of media and approaches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 19.
A guitar duo from Belgrade, Serbia, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Berry College Ford Auditorium. The Levante Guitar Duo is made up of husband and wife Vojislav and Aleksandra Ivanovic. They will perform a unique repertoire of original music and arrangements of jazz, traditional and classical standards specifically written by Vojislav for the duo.
Floyd County Schools will hold an Armuchee area community meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Armuchee High School auditorium. It’s a discussion of plans to renovate the school in four phases with funding earmarked in the ELOST, education local option sales tax.
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
In celebration of Black History Month, Berry College will host an African American Read-In at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Krannert Center. Community members and students will have the opportunity to read poems, short stories and other literary works by African American authors.
Films from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium. The culturally rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films align with Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
An award-winning pianist will perform a classical style concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the newly renovated Bell Recital Hall in the Ford Auditorium. Kevin T. Chance, assistant professor of piano and keyboard area coordinator at the University of Alabama, is a member of the Music Teachers National Association Exchange. Berry Associate Professor of Music Kris Carlisle is hosting Chance.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a social dance on Friday, February 21. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dance lessons are from 7-7:30 p.m. Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5/person. Attire is casual. Please bring an appetizer and/or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
The Friends of the Library will launch their annual Paperback Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 22. The sale will continue Feb. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books will be priced at 25 cents or 50 cents each. All proceeds will benefit the library and the Friends of the Library.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the senior center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The 20th annual Night at the Movies will feature great food and the classic movie “Casablanca” on Feb. 25 starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Rome. Tickets are $55 each, $100 for two, or $45 each for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and its child abuse prevention programs.
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 E. Pennington Ave., will be giving away groceries on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required and it’s free and open to the public. For more info call (706) 234-6413.
The Rome Area History Museum is hosting a “lunch and learn” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon to celebrate the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
A Berry College professor will perform a trumpet recital at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Bell Recital Hall of the Ford Auditorium. Charles Calloway, artist affiliate of trumpet at Berry, has performed with orchestras in Carnegie Hall and chamber ensembles in Germany and China.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults who have family members or friends living with mental health conditions. Students increase their understanding and advocacy skills while learning how to take care of themselves and promote recovery for their loved one with a mental illness. Family-to-Family will start Sunday, March 1, and will meet from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults living with a mental health condition. Students learn about mental illness, their triggers, and how they can live a life in recovery. Peer-to-Peer will start Wednesday, March 4, and will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Living Proof Recovery. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its free third annual job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library are holding a “World of Entertainment” silent auction through 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, featuring five showcases with books about Hollywood, movies, Broadway and musicals at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of all the books offered, check the library website at www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library. All proceeds will benefit the library.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.