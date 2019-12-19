SATURDAY
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free-admission community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitors can enjoy musical performances in the Oak Hill parlor, festive decorations, historical Christmas trivia, and leave with a ‘Martha Berry approved’ souvenir. There will also be a sleigh in front of the house for selfies, as well as a photo booth. After touring the estate, guests can stop by the Oak Hill Gift Shop for last-minute Christmas shopping. For more information contact the museum at 706-368-6789.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $15 per person. Attire is dressy. Bring an appetizer and/or dessert to share. Ham, turkey breast, rolls, condiments and soda will be provided. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is holding a First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road. Cost is $5 for the interactive 2-mile hike along the Coosa River and the Coosa River Nature Preserve that wraps up with hot chocolate in the Trading Post. Call 706-291-0785 for details.
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held the first three Saturday nights in January. Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
ONGOING EVENTS
MLK Commission Prayer Breakfast is inviting Rome City children to be a part of their Children’s Choir for the breakfast taking place on Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held at Metropolitan UMC Methodist Church at 700 Broad St. and will take place on Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Additional scheduling for rehearsals will be announced at a later date.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.