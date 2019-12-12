SATURDAY
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. Harbor House is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. For more information call 706-235-5427.
First Presbyterian Church of Rockmart, 306 S. Marble St., Rockmart, will be having their Live Nativity Christmas Pageant on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, with showings at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church. This event is free to the public.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a Pancake Supper with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church. Advance tickets are $5 and door tickets are $6. Cash only. Send ticket requests to peojga@gmail.com. Online tickets will need to be picked up at the Will Call table at the time of the event.
The Friends of the Library is offering a “Christmas Gift” Silent Auction through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. The outside showcase features “Christmas Gift Ideas” with everything from Elvis to Mr. Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy. The inside showcases contain “Christmas for the Child in All of Us” and “History, Biography and Literature Gift Ideas.” For a complete list of items check the library website, www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library.
Rome High School’s Fine Arts Program invites everyone to this year’s Christmas Spectacular, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” The event is Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m. in the Rome High auditorium. Tickets are $4 for student and $6 for adults at the door. Concessions will be sold at intermission.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Playtime with Santa” at the Fielder Recreation Center, 1598 E. 16th St., on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will also make a special visit to RFPRA Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
TUESDAY
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting their event “Playtime with Santa” at the Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave., Lindale, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
On Dec. 16, a free production of “There’s No Place Like Rome for the Holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, to hire state juvenile correctional officers. Applicants should bring résumés and driver’s licenses and dress business casual. Creating an account at employgeorgia.com will expedite the interview process.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $15 per person. Attire is dressy. Please bring an appetizer and/or dessert to share. Ham, turkey breast, rolls, condiments and soda will be provided. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is holding a First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock and Dam Road. Cost is $5 for the interactive 2-mile hike along the Coosa River and the Coosa River Nature Preserve that wraps up with hot chocolate in the Trading Post. Call 706-291-0785 for details.
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
ONGOING EVENTS
MLK Commission Prayer Breakfast is inviting Rome City children to be a part of their Children’s Choir for the breakfast taking place on Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held at Metropolitan UMC Methodist Church at 700 Broad St. and will take place on Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Additional scheduling for rehearsals will be announced at a later date.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.