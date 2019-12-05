THURSDAY
There will be a Single Friends pot luck on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center. Bring a $10 gift to play Dirty Santa. There will also be a Dance and Cake Walk on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center. Couples are welcome. Admission is $7. For any questions call 706-378-0371.
There will be a family show featuring “Welcome Christmas” The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating; call for reservations.
Smart Phone, Smart Tablet (iOS or Android) Basics Class for Seniors on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring your phone or tablet. For more information call 706-234-6406.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at LYRIKZ (formerly Johnny’s New York Style Pizza) in the special events room on the second floor. Guests and visitors welcome.
The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 5, to register for the Floyd County Master Gardeners community workshop on “How to Make Christmas Trees From Tomato Cages” slated for Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 107. Cost is $10 per person. Register in person at the Extension Office. For questions call the office at 706-295-6210.
FRIDAY
Students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in a poster art contest with the winning artwork to be used in the official Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized during an unveiling party in January 2020. Winners and their teachers will receive a $75 gift card. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 6. Entry forms and contest details are online at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
SATURDAY
The Berry College Choir and Office of the Chaplain will host the annual Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the College Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact the Office of the Chaplain at 706-236-2217.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will ring in the Christmas season with its newest tradition. On Saturday, Dec. 7, Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas Tours will allow visitors to experience the holidays as they were celebrated during the time of Martha Berry’s childhood. Tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and must be reserved in advance by calling 706-368-6776 or emailing oakhill@berry.edu.
Restoration Lindale Inc. will host the sixth annual Lindale Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. Lineup at Pepperell Primary School will be at 2:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate free. Decorate entries in a Christmas theme. Candy may be thrown.
Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Rome Symphony Orchestra and the Three Rivers Singers will perform George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece, the Messiah, at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Rome City Auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m., Adult tickets are $25; Senior/Military, $15; Student/Children $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the concert or in advance by calling the Rome Symphony Orchestra office at 706-291-7967, or securely online by visiting www.RomeSymphonyOrchestra.org
Lodge 14 Christmas Bowling Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at Floyd Bowling and Amusement Center, 7 Riverbend Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to support Christmas with Cops. There will be first, second, and third place awards. Entry fee is $200.00 per five person team. For more information, contact Jimmy Allred, FCSO, at 706-346-2083 or 706-236-2466; or Chris Fincher, FCPD, at 706-766-1408 or 706-235-7766.
The campus of the Historic Fairview School, 278 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, will be open Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The community is invited to tour the site and hear the restoration story. The building will be open to view artifacts and hear memories of past Christmases. A limited number of Fairview cookbooks will be available for sale.
SUNDAY
The Cave Spring Historical Society will host the annual Community Christmas Singing on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Old Baptist Church in Rolater Park. Entertainment will be provided by our local talent. This event is free to the public. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor House is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. For more information call 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Admission is free.
The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, to hire state juvenile correctional officers. Applicants should bring résumés and driver’s licenses and dress business casual. Creating an account at employgeorgia.com will expedite the interview process.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome-Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
