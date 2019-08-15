TODAY
Tickets for the 2019 Corky Kell Classic between the Rome Wolves and the Marietta Blue Devils will be on sale at the stadium through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each in advance and $17 on game day. Tickets cover admission for two games. For more information call 706-236-5050.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. A demonstration will be featured. Guests are welcome. For more information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
One Community United will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. Dinner is provided. Current activities and ways to become involved will be discussed. The meeting is open to the public.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
FRIDAY
The Rome Georgia’s Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through August at 402 Civic Center Drive.
SATURDAY
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with neurologist Dr. David Hale at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Bridgepoint Plaza. Dr. Hale specializes in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other nervous system issues. The walk will be two miles along the Kingfisher Trail. For more information visit harbinclinic.com/docwalk.
The 34th annual Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. For more information, visit tillmanclocktowerrace.org or runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center. Teams of 10 or more receive a discount of $3 per person. Race day registration will be open from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at $35 for 5K and $30 for the 2-mile.
Public Animal Welfare Services (PAWS), 99 North Ave., will host the Bow Wow Luau on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived and the first 10 adoptions will receive a free microchip. The event will feature games, activities and a best luau-wear contest for kids. Microchips for pets will be available for $10 each. Pet food vendors will discuss pet health. Visit facebook.com/fcpaws for more information.
Third Saturday Cruise-In will hold their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in Saturday at 6 p.m. at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 706-324-8965.
Summerville Main Street will host the third annual Cowboy & Western Heritage Festival on Saturday at the Summerville Depot, 119 E. Washington St., Summerville. Entry is free. The event will feature vendors, a tent saloon, vintage Western firearms display, a jail wagon, Western artisans, demonstrations, displays of buggies, wagons, cowboy church clowns, old west skits, cowboy music, the arrival of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Passenger Train and a cowboy parade. Event parking will be available in downtown Summerville. Free golf cart shuttles will be running throughout the festival area. For more information visit www.summervillega.org or Summerville Main Street at 762-329-9876.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 24.
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is now open through Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books on auction include local history, notable people and organizations, autographed books by local and other Southern authors and Rome/Floyd County cookbooks. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the new traveling exhibit “‘It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” through Sept. 6. The exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62 and older and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The City of Rome will host free movie showings at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., including “Steel Magnolias” on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and “Tombstone” on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. For more information call Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.
The Armuchee Class of 1957 will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
SEPTEMBER
The Knights of Columbus will hold their 52nd annual Labor Day barbecue Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Tickets are $10 each. Menu options include $10 plates with a choice of beef, pork, ribs or a quarter of a chicken, served with Brunswick stew, baked beans, chips and bread; a pound of beef or pork to go for $10 each; sandwich combos for $5 each; half a chicken or a quart of baked beans for $7; a quart of Brunswick stew for $10; and a third of a rack of spare ribs for $8. The Saint Mary’s Catholic Church youth group will offer baked goods for sale. For more information call Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000 or visit www.kofcromega.us or www.facebook.com/kofcromega.
Building Positive Families will offer the workshop “Georgia Strengthen Families” on Sept. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., and Sept. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Register by calling 706-346-7205 or visting www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The annual Haven Health “Friends for Life” fundraiser banquet will be held Sept. 10 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Shawn Carney, co-founder of 40 Days for Life pro-life movement, will be the guest speaker. To purchase a table or for more information, call Haven Health at 706-235-6833.
Southern Cruisers Rome Chapter will hold their third annual Cruise-in for St. Jude on Sept. 14. Escorted ride will begin and end at Easy Living Yamaha and Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $20 per bike. The event will have a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For more information call Jon “Crank” Benson at 1-678-901-7445.
The Rome affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) announces the start of Family-to-Family, a free, 12-week course for adults who have a loved one or friend living with a mental illness. The course begins Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 or by email at namiromega@gmail.com for more information, location and registration.
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Sept. 5 and $25 after Sept. 5. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
OCTOBER
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
