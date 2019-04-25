Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.