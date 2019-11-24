TODAY
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, holds The Gathering at 9:15 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and Worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Ministry for adults, students, and children is provided on Wednesdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. Previous worship services may be viewed on the church’s website. For more information, visit www.glbcrome.org and/or the church’s Facebook page.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome-Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
THANKSGIVING
Second Baptist Church, 500 W. Main St., will be hosting a free Community Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free deliveries within city limits. Call the church office before noon, Nov. 21 for delivery. 706-638-2732.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. Coats and jackets will be available as well. Volunteers are needed. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. Coats and jackets may be dropped off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 and 8 p.m.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. The two-day classes will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. The cost is $100 and includes a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
In observance of World AIDS Day on Sunday, Dec. 1 the AIDS Resource council will have our annual commemoration service at 7 p.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave., This year’s theme is “Communities Make the Difference.” A reception will follow the service in the church’s Joy Center. All are invited to attend this important event. A display of 10 panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will hang in the Rome/Floyd County Library from Nov. 25 through Dec. 5. There will be several panels that memorialize Romans who have been lost to AIDS. For more information, call 706-290-9098.
The December 2019 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. The program will consist of Christmas music and a bake sale and raffle to raise money for local Rome charities. Please contact Jane Frassen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
There will be a family show featuring “Welcome Christmas” The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations.
Smart Phone, Smart Tablet (iOS or Android) Basics Class for Seniors on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, All are welcome. Bring your phone or tablet. For more information call 706-234-6406.
The Berry College Choir and Office of the Chaplain will host the annual Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, in the College Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of the Chaplain at (706) 236-2217.
The Cave Spring Historical Society will host the annual Community Christmas Singing on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Old Baptist Church in Rolater Park. Entertainment will be provided by our local talent. This event is free to the public. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. at The Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor house is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. With any questions, please contact 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium Admission is free.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions are at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.