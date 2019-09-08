MONDAY
Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday at Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. with a covered dish lunch/meeting at 11:30 a.m. Program will be on “Purposity.”
“A Time to Tell” hosted by the Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild; a time for adult storytelling will be held Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The September theme will be “Work.” The event will be on the second floor across from the elevator in the Rome-Floyd County Library. For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com
TUESDAY
The annual Haven Health “Friends for Life” fundraiser banquet will be held Tuesday at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Shawn Carney, co-founder of 40 Days for Life pro-life movement, will be the guest speaker. To purchase a table or for more information, call Haven Health at 706-235-6833.
THURSDAY
Promoting Access for Individuals with Disabilities Council is holding a meeting for the purpose of minutes; Programmatic review of Rome comprehensive one-stop center update, goals and objectives, and other items. The meeting will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will meet at the Shannon Scout Cabin, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The featured speaker will be Bob Harris, “Restoration of the Myra H.” Visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org for more information.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. We are a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Join us at Redmond Hospital in the lower level, Class Room B (Use elevator at outpatient entrance to LL). Any question call DeeAnn 706-936-9021 or Sandra 706-506-6108.
FRIDAY
A movie night fundraiser is scheduled for Friday at Lawrence Plantation, 127 Winding Road, to raise money for the purchase of radio transmitter trackers for families in need. The $45 ticket includes dinner poolside and a double-feature movie/pool party combined, starting at 7 p.m. with the movies starting at 8 p.m. after the dinner. For tickets, call 706-266-1901. The event, sponsored by ComForCare, is a double-feature showing of “Jaws” and “Deep Blue Sea.”
Rome Little Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” at the Historic DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St., Friday through Sunday and Sept. 20-22. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors (prices include $2 facility and ticketing fees). Tickets can be purchased at romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.
SATURDAY
Cosmopolitan UMC is holding their 2nd annual “Jazz on the Lawn” on Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 101 Fincher St. in Cave Spring. There will be live music and free food. Everyone in the community is invited, make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 East 7th Street, will hold its annual Fall Bazaar on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the school. Fun for the whole family includes carnival style games, inflatables, bingo, bake sale, cupcake walk, used book sale and more. Vendors will be selling items from handmade jewelry to seasonal items. Food will be served, featuring the famous Knights of Columbus Barbecue. For more information, call the school at 706-234-4953.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed the third Saturday in September, and will reopen the third Saturday in October.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The One Community United One Table event will take place on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. on the John Ross Pedestrian Bridge. Tickets are on sale at Yellow Door Antiques at 2019 North Fifth Ave. Artwork for the event created by James Schroeder is being auctioned off. Tickets are $75 for one ticket or $125 for two tickets.
The Rome affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness announces the start of Family-to-Family, a free, 12-week course for adults who have a loved one or friend living with a mental illness. The course begins Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 or by email at namiromega@gmail.com for more information, location and registration.
Rome Little Theatre will be holding auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. for registration. Auditions for actors 5-8 will be from 6 p.m. — 7 p.m. and auditions for ages 9 and up will begin at 7:15 p.m. Auditions will be held at The DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Callbacks are Sept. 18.
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (a musical) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the 4th Annual Shakespeare Festival on The Town Green Sept. 19 — Sept. 29. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. To order a table visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706 331-1006. Blanket seating is free.
GNTC’s Horticulture program is holding a small fall plant sale beginning Sept. 17. The sale hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays the sale will be a half-day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will continue until the plants are sold out. Purchases may be made with cash or check and credit cards are not accepted. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. For more information about the plant sale, contact Warren at 706-295-6902 or via email at dwarren@gntc.edu.
The Tallatoona CAP invites the community to Family Day and the 5K/1 mile Fun Run/Walk, “Book Character Boogie” on Sept. 21 at Ridge Ferry Park. Dress as your favorite book character and enjoy a run along the banks of the Oostanaula river. Join the Family Day celebration for games, food, entertainment and the Community Resource Fair. Proceeds will benefit programs for low income children and families in Northwest Georgia. For more information visit the agency’s website: www.tallatoonacap.org or call 770-382-5388.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered, Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a Sack Lunch. The cost is $15.00 for AARP members, $20.00 for nonmembers. Please call 706-235-0094 to register.
Probe College Tour will hold a fair on Sept. 26 at Shorter University gym, 315 Shorter Ave. The Probe College Fair Tour, hosts FREE events for Georgia high students. For many, Probe is their first and best way to get information about prospective colleges. The annual series of events also gives universities the chance to recruit new students. To see a full list of participating schools and tour locations visit www.gaprobe.org or look on the event tab. www.facebook.com/GeorgiaProbe.
OCTOBER
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.