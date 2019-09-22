MONDAY
NAMI Rome invites the public to its monthly education meeting to learn about STABLE, a savings and investment program designed for people living with a disability. STABLE allows people under its program to receive money without affecting their benefits. Meeting will be from Sept. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. For more information contact NAMI Rome at 706-232-4607.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will be having its monthly meeting on Sept. 23 with a free dinner starting at 5 p.m., with meeting to follow at 6 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way. All veterans are invited to attend. We discuss current changes in VA benefits and legislation in the works. Any questions call Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
TUESDAY
Rome Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a Voter’s Registration Drive at the Sara Hightower Library in on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in recognition of National Voter’s Registration Day.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a Sack Lunch. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
SATURDAY
Gordon County Saddle Club members are gearing up to host their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee. Event registration begins at 9 a.m. with ride out at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided for participants, as well as a raffle prizes and live auction for various items. All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $5 fee per vehicle. Additional parking and primitive camping available at multiple sites (at no charge) just off the trailhead. For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC facebook page at www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub
Applebees on Turner McCall Boulevard, will be hosting a blood drive on Sept. 28 from Noon — 5 p.m. All donors will receive a $10 Applebee’s Offer Card, plus a “Support the Fight” black t-shirt and donors over 18 years of age will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Target. Donors can make an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/rome, by calling 1-800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free Community Workshop on “Flower Arranging”. The workshop will be on Sept. 28, beginning at noon at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi will show the basics of flower arranging. For more information and to register, contact the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. There is no registration fee for the workshop. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening in our area.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
OCTOBER
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1-6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting their October meeting of “The Access Collaborative.” This lesson will be about Georgia Cares, presented by Rogena Walden, certified counselor and volunteer coordinator. The meeting will take place on Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, the Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) invites the community to its annual candlelight service in observance of the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 East Second Avenue. Judge Gregory Price, Floyd County Juvenile Court, will speak on the impact of mental illness and substance abuse on families in our community. Call NAMI Rome, 706-506-5010, if you would like more information.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Lessons will take place in the 2nd floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
The Northwest Georgia Council, of the Boy Scouts of America is hosting its annual Emergency Preparedness Event. Eprep is an annual event area scouts and the community. The event will be held on Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Home Depot. The event includes 50 plus vendors for all areas of emergency preparedness, disaster relief, first responders and public health, and includes a jaws of life demo for the kids. Every kid gets a scavenger hunt sheet. If they have collected all signatures before they leave, they get to draw for a door prize.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
