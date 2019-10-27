TODAY
The 55th annual Chiaha Harvest Fair will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, with kids 11 and under are $1 (free with coupon from paper or the Chiaha website at www.chiaha.org). The annual arts festival includes music, kids activities and food concessions.
The Greater Bethlehem Temple, 401 Nixon Ave., will be having Homecoming on Sunday at noon. Bishop David Braziel of Greater Anointing, Rockmart, will be the speaker. Free lunch will be served after the service.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
Free Medicare open enrollment counseling is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, through a partnership of GeorgiaCares and the Fort Valley State University Mobile Technology Unit.
Spooky Tales with Terrell Shaw will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library in the Library Garden.
THURSDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridge Point Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County extension agent, will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
FRIDAY
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Friday at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
SATURDAY
The annual Everett Springs School Reunion will be held Saturday at Mount Tabor Methodist Church on Everett Springs Road. A covered dish lunch will be served at noon.
Model Elementary Fall Festival will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school playground. A wristband is $10 and includes unlimited turns on the inflatables. Cash only. There will be inflatables, a petting zoo, pony ride and a train ride. There will also be auction items and food trucks with local vendors.
Harvest Rome will be held on Saturday at Etowah Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy free food, popcorn, cotton candy and over 20 game booths for kids and adults. There will be live music with guests The Brandan Lee Band. During this year’s Harvest Rome, Hope for the Hungry will be giving away free non-perishable groceries for anyone in need. Find out more at harvestrome.com
Beginning Saturday, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Claims assistance is available at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Blvd every second and fourth Tuesday of the month hosted by Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. They also meet at the at Rome library on the first and third Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration. If another date and time is needed, call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up an appointment. On the first and third Saturdays of the month, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November” Homemakers Bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Rome Civic Center. There will be handmade craft items and home baked and canned foods. There’s free admission and hourly door prizes. For more information, contact Jane Howell at 706-512-0716.
American Legion Post 52 will hold an Auxiliary Community Yard and Bake Sale at 1205 Calhoun Ave. on Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. Barbecue plates and Brunswick stew will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be $10 a plate, which includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, a pickle and a coke or sprite. Brunswick stew will be sold $4 a cup, $6 for a pint, $10 for a quart or $35 for a gallon. Barbecue is $10 a pound. Proceeds fund food boxes for the holidays, local scholarships, and help veterans and their families in need.
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their fifth annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 9. Purchase barbecue plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call 706-232-2624.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble performs jazz greats and a tribute to Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. This is a ticketed event.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center. It is free to the public. Volunteers are needed. The shifts are 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or mail to at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. For more information, call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest GA Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
