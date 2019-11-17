MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. The two-day classes will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. The cost is $100 and includes a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate. Tickets are available for purchase at 5 Broad St.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
The Lovejoy Baptist Church Soup Kitchen will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The community is invited. Thanksgiving Day Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. The community is invited.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, will be hosting a free Community Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free deliveries within city limits. Call the church office before noon, Nov. 21 for delivery. 706-638-2732.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. Coats and jackets will be available as well. Volunteers are needed. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. Coats and jackets may be dropped off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 and 8 p.m.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Call for Entries: Students Grades K-12 are invited to participate in a poster art contest where winning art work will be utilized in the official Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized and awarded during a poster art show/unveiling party to be held in January 2020. The students whose artwork is selected will receive a $75 gift card and the teacher of the student whose art is selected will also receive a $75 gift card. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 6. Entry forms and contest details are online at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
Restoration Lindale, Inc. to host the 6th Annual Lindale Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 7. Lineup at Pepperell Primary School @ 2:30 p.m. Parade is at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate free. We welcome all walkers, riders of any sort such as tractors, bicycles, lawnmowers, etc. CANDY may be thrown in the parade. We ask that all parade participants decorate their entries in a Christmas Theme of your choice (appropriate choice) and come help us celebrate Christmas in Lindale 2019.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “How to Make Christmas Trees From Tomato Cages”. The program will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 12 East Fourth Avenue, Suite 107. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. You must come to the Extension Office to register and pay in advance no later than Thursday, Dec. 5. You will not be considered registered for the class until the fee has been paid. The class will be a maximum of 15 people on a first come first served basis — your spot is guaranteed upon payment. If you have further questions, please call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210.
Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be held at the Rome Shakespeare Festival Studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
