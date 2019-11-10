TODAY
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will be holding an Admissions Open House, from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the school. Drop in and tour the school, meet the teachers and learn about tuition assistance opportunities. St. Mary’s welcomes children of all faiths. For more information call 706-234-4953, ext. 204.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners is hosting a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be held on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridgepoint Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent, will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
The inaugural Yappy Hour will take place on Tuesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Ridge Ferry Dog Park, on the shoals side of the park. Bring a chair and a bowl, and join the friends of the dog park to win prizes.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
THURSDAY
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be provided by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
FRIDAY
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a dance on Friday. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. There will be a dance lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The dance is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 a person. Attire is casual. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition is open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each two-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn toss games. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
The Soup Kitchen will be open on the 4th Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. the Community is invited to attend. Thanksgiving Day Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. the community is invited.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center. It is free to the public. Volunteers are needed. The shifts are 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coats and jackets will be available as well. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. To donate coats or jackets, please drop off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 to 8 p.m. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or mail to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. For more information, call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be held at the Rome Shakespeare Festival Studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.