MONDAY
TheWomen's Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. Registration is open through Monday and costs $10 per person. For more information and registration visit infoforwomen.org or call 706-506-2000.
TUESDAY
A candlelight memorial service honoring patients and families served by Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host the second session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people who have disabilities and are seeking employment, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor, 462 RIverside Parkway. The topic will be "The Americans with Disabilities Act and Employment." RSVP by Tuesday at noon by calling 706-314-0008 or by emailing info@nwgacil.org.
The Exchange Club will hold their annual Jim Bishop Memorial Tee Off Against Child Abuse Golf Tournament on Friday at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. Proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center and their child abuse prevention programs. The event is a four-man scramble and includes breakfast from The Sweet Bar and lunch courtesy of Chick-Fil-A. Registration deadline is Tuesday. Register at exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling Tina Bartleson at 706-290-0764.
The Floyd County PD and Project Lifesaver are offering transmitters for families of people with cognitive impairment or dementia to aid when their loved one becomes lost. An informational meeting held at noon on Tuesday by the Northwest Regional Commission on Aging at the Rome Senior Center at 406 Riverside Parkway. The cost of the transmitters is $375.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Lower Level classroom at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. This is a support group for those who have lost their child, grandchild or sibling. Take the elevator at the Outpatient door to lower floor classroom. For more information call Sandra at 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn at 706-936-9021.
Rocks for Hope, a suicide awareness and prevention gathering sponsored by Healing Hearts, the Floyd County suicide prevention coalition, will be held on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the pavilion at Heritage Park, 7 Shorter Ave. Attendees will write notes of encouragement and decorate small stones, hear two stories from suicide attempt survivors and learn about local resources.
Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., have a grand opening for the exhibit "Healthy Expressions" on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit highlights the healing nature of creative expression and will feature art and crafts by Harbin Clinic physicians and employees.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host students from the Gadugi Scholars program at noon on Saturday. The Gadugi Scholars will conduct a program titled “But One Summer More: Remembrance and Resistance Selu Planting Ceremony." The event is free and open to the public. Regular admission fees to the museum will apply. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway 225 N., Calhoun, will hold an introduction to archery class Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join a park ranger to learn the basics of archery. All equipment will be provided. Open to ages 9 and older. For more information call 706-624-1321.
The Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger food drive will be held Saturday. Place non-perishable food items in a bag by your mailbox and it will be delivered to a food bank in Rome for distribution to locals in need.
The Three Rivers Singers will present "Reel Music," favorite songs from the movies, including “Over the Rainbow,” “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Moon River” and more, at First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., on Saturday at 4 p.m. Music Director Len Willingham will conduct and Joan Hill will accompany. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Fairview and E.S. Brown will hold their 9th annual barbecue on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Whole Boston butts and racks of ribs will be $30 each, dinner plates with chicken leg quarter or pulled pork will be $10 each, brisket dinner plates with beef from Lyons Bridge Beef will be $18 each and sandwiches will be $6 each. Sides include slaw and baked beans. Tickets are available now from Riverside Gourmet, the Last Stop Gift Shop and at fairviewbrown.org. Proceeds benefit restoration of the Fairview School, Cave Spring.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Northwest Georgia Winds and guests will perform the patriotic concert "My Country 'Tis of Thee" at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission's Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will welcome archaeologist Pat Garrow to conduct a new study on the museum campus May 22 to 25. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology and has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $4 for students K through college. On May 21 Garrow will present the free lecture “What We Learned from Archaeology at Chieftains” at 6:30 p.m. On May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. visitors will be able to see the dig in progress, tour the museum and participate in a mock dig, create clay beads, make paper gorget necklaces and more. Admission on May 25 will be $5 per person with a $20 family cap. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
The Exchange Club of Rome will commemorate Memorial Day May 26 and 27 at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will include military history displays from noon to 5 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the DIGS choir will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," the Exchange Brass and Exchange Ensemble will perform and Col. Mark A. Viney, U.S. Army, Fort Knox, Kentucky, will be speaking. For more information call John. W. Fortune at 706-346-0119.
JUNE
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver's training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain" and “Thirteen Moons," choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.