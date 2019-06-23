TODAY
The Rome Shakespeare Festival will present “The Fantasticks” at the River Arts District Playhouse, 246 N. Fifth Ave., on Sunday at 2 p.m., on June 28 at 8 p.m., June 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and June 30 at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets visit therad.biz or romeshakespearefestival.com.
SUNDAY
A free community health fair will be held at Rome Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2526 Cedartown Highway, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Wellness screenings will include body mass index, blood pressure, blood sugar, health counseling and massages. There will also be face painting, an inflatable jump house and samples of healthy food. For more information call 706-234-4117, visit facebook.com/rom.ga.SDA or romesda.org.
TUESDAY
City of Cave Spring will have the adoption of 2019-2020 budget at Cave Spring City Hall. The budget adoption is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. The proposed budget is available for review in the Clerk’s Office.
Blood Assurance will host their third annual community-wide blood drive. Heroes Unified will be held June 25 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Floyd County Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, and the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Schedule a donation appointment at bloodassurance.org/Law, bloodassurance.org/floydjail or by texting BAGIVE to 444999. Donors must be 18 (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. For more information visit bloodassurance.org.
THURSDAY
The AIDS Resource Council, 260 N. Fifth Ave., and Women of WORTH Clinic, 1513 Dean Ave., will offer free, confidential HIV testing on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 260 N. Fifth Ave. For more information call 706-290-9098 or Women of Worth at 706-232-3048.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will host the Warriors of AniKituhwa performing Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The award-winning dance group from North Carolina will conduct cultural demonstrations and perform traditional Cherokee dances. Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold in advance at Chieftains Museum and at the gate. The event is rain or shine. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
Tickets are available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on Saturday at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Phillips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}MULTIDAY EVENTS{/strong}
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
JULY
Patriotic Party, fireworks take place July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park. A full day of fun, food and music to celebrate Independence Day one day early. Festivities begin at noon, family fun games registration starts at 4 p.m. and the games begin at 5:30 p.m. Dalton Dover, who competed on “The Voice,” takes the big stage at 7 p.m., and Rome’s local singer/songwriter T.J. Cochran comes on at 8:20. Fireworks will start shortly after the national anthem is performed at 9:45 p.m. The music continues after the display until 11 p.m.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will host Etowah Games Day 2019 on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $4 to $6 depending on age of guest. Guests will learn ancient versions of Yahtzee, ladder ball, stick ball, lawn darts and more. For more information call 770-387-3747 or visit gastateparks.org/EtowahIndianMounds.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
