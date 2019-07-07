TODAY
The Rome Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for peaches through Thursday. 25-pound boxes are $40, 12.5-pound boxes are $25 and 6.25-pound boxes are $15. Email orders to John Pillsbury at JLPillsbury0114@aol.com or send by mail to John Pillsbury, 106 East Valley Road, Rome, Georgia, 30161. Make checks out to Rome Kiwanis Club. Peaches will be available for pickup in the parking lot at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go to Kiwanis youth projects or scholarships for Key Club members and local students. For more information call 706-506-4185 or 706-295-2201.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will present the fourth session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people with disabilities seeking employment, on July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor office, 462 Riverside Parkway. The topic will be “How much money can I make?” RSVP by Tuesday by calling 706-314-0008 or emailing info@nwgacil.org. Session materials available in alternate formats by request.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp Tuesday through Friday. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from July 13 through Aug. 24. On July 20 Charles Wimpee will be at the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet and greet.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
The Callback Company will host Hamiltunes, a sing-along of songs from the musical “Hamilton,” will be held July 20 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Admission is $10 each. Proceeds benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s Hamilton Education Program. A workshop for those wishing to audition to lead a song will be held July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall. For more information visit callbackcompany.com or call Julie Carver at 770-743-2013.
Rome High Hilltoppers will hold their semiannual reunion July 31 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP by July 15. For more information call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
