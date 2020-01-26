MONDAY
The Rome Braves will hold their 18th annual Hot Stove Gathering at the Forum River Center in Downtown Rome on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation along with Armuchee High School Baseball this year and features appearances from current and former Rome Braves and Atlanta Braves representatives. Tickets may be purchased online at RomeBraves.com, by phone at 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes an all-you-can-eat ballpark fare dinner and a cash bar.
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End Elementary Schools.
TUESDAY
Saint Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will host an admissions open house for prospective students and their parents on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Children will be able to participate in some STREAM activities — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math. The school welcomes children of all faiths and denominations, from Pre-K through eighth grade. For more information, please contact Christa Jackson at 706-234-4953 or cjackson@smsrome.org.
UPCOMING
The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd is hosting Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady for a public demonstration of the new Dominion voting equipment on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Daniel Hall, 101 E. Fourth Ave. The free drop-in event will include a presentation, Q&A, and hands-on training on the new voting machines to be used in 2020 elections beginning in March.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
The February meeting of The Access Collaborative will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the office at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Rome chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free course about mental illness and how to live in recovery. Peer-to-Peer is an eight-week course starting Sunday, Feb. 7, and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. People living with a mental illness are invited to take the class. For more information and registration contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will join other area museums and historic sites by offering free admission and entry from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, The monthly “Rome Area History Museum Volunteer Coffee Break” returns. Also, on Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
