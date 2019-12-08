TODAY
The Cave Spring Historical Society will host the annual Community Christmas Singing on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Old Baptist Church in Rolater Park. Entertainment will be provided by our local talent. This event is free to the public. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.
Compassionate Friends world wide annual candlelight memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Our local chapter will be having our Service in conjunction with memorial at Life Church in Rome. The families will be honoring our children that have passed.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting their event “Playtime with Santa” the second and third weeks of December. Santa and his merry crew will visit the Thornton Center on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
TUESDAY
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome-Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new event “Playtime with Santa” the second and third weeks of December. Santa and his merry crew will visit the Parker Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
THURSDAY
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new event “Playtime with Santa” the second and third weeks of December. Santa and his merry crew will visit the Anthony Center on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor House is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. For more information call 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church of Rockmart, 306 S Marble St., Rockmart, will be having their Live Nativity Christmas Pageant on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 with showings at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church. This event is free to the public.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Admission is free.
The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, to hire state juvenile correctional officers. Applicants should bring résumés and driver’s licenses and dress business casual. Creating an account at employgeorgia.com will expedite the interview process.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
ONGOING EVENTS
MLK Commission Prayer Breakfast is inviting Rome City children to be a part of their Children’s Choir for the breakfast taking place on Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held at Metropolitan UMC Methodist Church at 700 Broad St. and will take place on Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Additional scheduling for rehearsals will be announced at a later date.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
