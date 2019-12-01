TODAY
In observance of World AIDS Day the AIDS Resource Council will have its annual commemoration service today at 7 p.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave. This year’s theme is “Communities Make the Difference.” A reception will follow the service in the church’s Joy Center. All are invited to attend. A display of 10 panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will hang in the Rome-Floyd County Library through Dec. 5. There will be several panels that memorialize Romans who have been lost to AIDS. For more information call 706-290-9098.
MONDAY
A Time to Tell: Hosted by the Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild; a time for adult storytelling. Come share a story or come listen to others tell their story. The December theme will be “The Holiday Season.” Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library. For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com.
The Adairsville Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday in downtown Adairsville.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
The Rome Christmas Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Broad Street in Downtown Rome. Expect over 100 floats in this year’s parade, the theme is “Let it be Christmas everywhere!”
WEDNESDAY
The December 2019 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. The program will consist of Christmas music and a bake sale and raffle to raise money for local Rome charities. Contact Jane Frassen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
The Access Collaborative will hold their meeting on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
THURSDAY
There will be a Single Friends pot luck on Thursday at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center. Bring a $10 gift to play Dirty Santa. There will also be a Dance and Cake Walk on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center. Couples are welcome. Admission is $7. For any questions call 706-378-0371.
There will be a family show featuring “Welcome Christmas” The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Thursday at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating; call for reservations.
Smart Phone, Smart Tablet (iOS or Android) Basics Class for Seniors this Thursday, and again on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring your phone or tablet. For more information call 706-234-6406.
FRIDAY
Students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in a poster art contest with the winning artwork to be used in the official Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized during an unveiling party in January 2020. Winners and their teachers will receive a $75 gift card. Entries must be submitted by Friday. Entry forms and contest details are online at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
SATURDAY
The Berry College Choir and Office of the Chaplain will host the annual Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Saturday in the College Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact the Office of the Chaplain at 706-236-2217.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will ring in the Christmas season with its newest tradition. On Saturday, Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas Tours will allow visitors to experience the holidays as they were celebrated during the time of Martha Berry’s childhood. Tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and must be reserved in advance by calling 706-368-6776 or emailing oakhill@berry.edu.
Restoration Lindale Inc. will host the sixth annual Lindale Christmas Parade on Saturday. Lineup at Pepperell Primary School will be at 2:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate free. Decorate entries in a Christmas theme. Candy may be thrown.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “How to Make Christmas Trees From Tomato Cages” on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 107. Cost is $10 per person. Register in person at the Extension Office by Thursday. For questions call the office at 706-295-6210.
Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor House is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. For more information call 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Admission is free.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.