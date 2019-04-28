MONDAY
The Exchange Club will host a Lunch and Learn on Monday about “Problem Solving and Decision Making the Nurturing Way.” The class meets at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. at noon. Let the YMCA know if you plan to attend by calling 706-232-2468.
TUESDAY
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conversation District will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur, Calhoun. The meeting is open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 2019 Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Darlington High School Baseball Complex, 1014 Cave Spring Road. Boys and girls are divided into 12U and 14U divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Winners from both age divisions will advance to the regional level. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. Contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org or call 706-291-0766 with any questions.
THURSDAY
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd., Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions call 706-270-5000.
FRIDAY
The Dixie Stompers will be holding their 15th Annual 1950s Dance for the American Cancer Society on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. The Fabulous Duke Edwards and Mary Edwards will be performing favorite ’50s tunes. Cost is $10 each. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information contact Lois Roberts at 706-235-2885 or 706-766-1511 or the Parker Center at 706-234-0383.
The Georgia Council on Aging and the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly will give a recap of the 2019 legislative session and its impact on older Georgians during a free presentation at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, 1 Jackson Hill Drive. The hour-long presentation will include video, personal stories and discussions on aging issues that impact area seniors.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display their senior students’ work through May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past” through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
MAY 3 — END OF MONTH
The South Rome Community Garden, 607 Pennington Ave., will have an open house event on May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garden spots and instructions are available. Small garden beds are 20 feet x 4 feet for $20 per year and large garden beds are 40 feet x 4 feet for $40 per year. For more information call 706-346-4528.
The Rome High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Unit GA-957, is having a car wash at the East Rome Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 4. The group is a citizenship program designed to make better citizens for America and build future leaders. Donations will be accepted at the car wash and will help cover the costs of new drill equipment, unit T-shirts and the annual military ball. For more information contact Cadet Anthony Linatoc at 706-506-8367.
The 2019 East Rome High School Band Alumni reunion will be held May 4. The group will take a cruise on the Roman Holiday from noon to 2 p.m. Bring $5 and meet at the Heritage Park Boat Ramp at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 678-654-3788.
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
The Women’s Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. Registration is open through May 6 and costs $10 per person. For more information and registration visit infoforwomen.org or call 706-506-2000.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host the second session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people who have disabilities and are seeking employment, on May 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor, 462 RIverside Parkway. The topic will be “The Americans with Disabilities Act and Employment.” RSVP by May 7 at noon by calling 706-314-0008 or by emailing info@nwgacil.org.
Rocks for Hope, a suicide awareness and prevention gathering sponsored by Healing Hearts, the Floyd County suicide prevention coalition, will be held on May 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the pavilion at Heritage Park, 7 Shorter Ave. Attendees will write notes of encouragement and decorate small stones, hear two stories from suicide attempt survivors and learn about local resources.
Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., have a grand opening for the exhibit ”Healthy Expressions” on May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit highlights the healing nature of creative expression and will feature art and crafts by Harbin Clinic physicians and employees.
The Three Rivers Singers will present “Reel Music,” favorite songs from the movies, including “Over the Rainbow,” “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Moon River” and more, at First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., on May 11 at 4 p.m. Music Director Len Willingham will conduct and Joan Hill will accompany. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
The Exchange Club of Rome will commemorate Memorial Day May 26 and 27 at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will include military history displays from noon to 5 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the DIGS choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Exchange Brass and Exchange Ensemble will perform and Col. Mark A. Viney, U.S. Army, Fort Knox, Kentucky, will be speaking. For more information call John. W. Fortune at 706-346-0119.
JUNE
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
