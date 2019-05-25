TODAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will welcome archaeologist Pat Garrow to conduct a new study on the museum campus through Saturday. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology and has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $4 for students K through college. On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. visitors will be able to see the dig in progress, tour the museum and participate in a mock dig, create clay beads, make paper gorget necklaces and more. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
The 37th annual Armuchee Bluegrass Festival will be held through Sunday at Armuchee Music Park, 899 Turkey Mountain Road, Armuchee. Music begins at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Sunday worship featuring Gary Clardy will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. A three-day pass is $21. Entry is $12 on Saturday. Children 12 years and younger get in free with parents. Electric and water hookups are $20 per night, tent camping is $5 per night. For more information on camping call Chuck Langley at 706-766-6352; bands call Helen Burke at 470-554-6902 or 770-928-4517 or email tarheelfiddler@yahoo.com; for sound information call Cliff “Punk” Roberts at 931-337-9935.
American Legion Post 52 Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road. Barbecue sandwiches and chips will be available for purchase.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for the final day of the temporary exhibit “From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher.” The event is free and open to the public. All guests must check in at The Martha Berry Museum. For more information call 706-368-6789 or visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day yard sale and fish fry on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at corner of Duke Street and North Broad Street. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. A 55” television will be raffled. Vendor tables are available for $10. For more information call James Wright at 706-766-1410.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
SUNDAY
A Memorial Day service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, 20 Myrtle St.
Northwest Georgia Federation of Families Chapter PINS-UP will host Family Fun Day in the Park as part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gilbreath Center, Wolfe Park, 110 Garden Ave., Lindale. There will be free food and games. For more information or to RSVP contact Hope Swift at 706-766-1458 or hfsams@yahoo.com.
The Exchange Club of Rome will commemorate Memorial Day on Sunday and Monday at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will include military history displays from noon to 5 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the DIGS choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Exchange Brass and Exchange Ensemble will perform and Col. Mark A. Viney, U.S. Army, Fort Knox, Kentucky, will be speaking. For more information call John. W. Fortune at 706-346-0119.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning June 1. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
UPCOMING
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will sponsor the annual Shannon Memorial Day Ceremony at noon on May 27 on Memorial Circle in Shannon. Visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org for more information.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet May 28 in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Floyd County Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will host a free Memorial Day dinner at Brookdale Senior Living Center, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, on May 28 at 5 p.m. A meeting will follow at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited. If you have any questions contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
“In Our Own Voice: A Model of Hope and Recovery” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on May 28 in the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd., and 2 to 3 p.m. on May 29 at Willowbrooke at Floyd Conference Room, 306 Shorter Ave. This presentation offers insight into how the more than 58 million Americans living with mental illness cope and reclaim rich and meaningful lives. Discussion follows the presentation. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
The Rotary Club of Rome will meet at Rotary Plaza behind the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., at noon on May 30 for a special Memorial Day program. Lunch with guest Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Alonzo J. Smith will follow.
JUNE
The Rome Shrine Club will host their annual bass fishing tournament on June 1 at the Little River Marina, Lake Weiss, Alabama. Entry fee is $100 and “big fish” are $5 each. Free food, drinks and draw prizes for entrants. Net proceeds support The Rome Shrine Club. Blast-off at safe daylight. To enter show up early or call Larry Fricks at 706-331-0868, C.W. Ray at 256-300-1320 or Jerry Collins at 770-547-4111.
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Main High School Class of 1961 will have their annual luncheon on June 8 at 1 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Call Martha Price Davis at 706-295-4768 to confirm your reservation.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Jefrey Sean Dokken will present ”Harry Potter Suite” by John Williams on June 15 at 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School, 1014 Cave Springs Road. Costumes encouraged. Bring chairs, food and drinks. Tables are available for $30 to $50 depending on size of your party. For table reservations call 706-291-7967. For more information or tickets visit romesymphony.org.
Armuchee High School Class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion June 15 at 6 to 10 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Dress is casual. Call Louise Miller at 706-234-1589 or Wilma Hopper at 706-857-6071 to RSVP for seat count.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their second annual car show on June 15 in the General Electric parking lot, 1389 Redmond Circle. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for the top 25 vehicles plus people’s choice and Best in Show. Net proceeds benefit local charities. For early registration or more information call Mack Godfrey at 706-252-4076 or Tony Warren at 706-252-5734.
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
The Northwest Georgia Balloon & Aviation Festival is seeking volunteers to help with hot air balloons. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, food and drinks and free admission for two family members. Volunteers must be available from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 28 and 29. For more information call Janice Hudson at 706-767-8213.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
