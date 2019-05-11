TODAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host students from the Gadugi Scholars program at noon on Saturday. The Gadugi Scholars will conduct a program titled “But One Summer More: Remembrance and Resistance Selu Planting Ceremony.” The event is free and open to the public. Regular admission fees to the museum will apply. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway 225 N., Calhoun, will hold an introduction to archery class Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join a park ranger to learn the basics of archery. All equipment will be provided. Open to ages 9 and older. For more information call 706-624-1321.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold their annual Mother’s Day African Violet sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rome Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St.
The Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive will be held Saturday. Place non-perishable food items in a bag by your mailbox and it will be delivered to a food bank in Rome for distribution to locals in need.
The Three Rivers Singers will present “Reel Music,” favorite songs from the movies, including “Over the Rainbow,” “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Moon River” and more, at First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., on Saturday at 4 p.m. Music Director Len Willingham will conduct and Joan Hill will accompany. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Fairview and E.S. Brown will hold their 9th annual barbecue on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Whole Boston butts and racks of ribs will be $30 each, dinner plates with chicken leg quarter or pulled pork will be $10 each, brisket dinner plates with beef from Lyons Bridge Beef will be $18 each and sandwiches will be $6 each. Sides include slaw and baked beans. Tickets are available now from Riverside Gourmet, the Last Stop Gift Shop and at fairviewbrown.org. Proceeds benefit restoration of the Fairview School, Cave Spring.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on May 14 in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6. Meetings are open to the public.
Habitat for Humanity will hold orientation meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 16 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Requirements including having lived or worked in Floyd County for at least a year and having a family income less than $51,350 will be explained. Applicants must attend one of these meetings to qualify. For more information call 706-378-0030.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a third Friday dance May 17 at at 6:45 p.m. There will be a dance lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The dance will last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 each and attire is casual. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
Northwest Georgia Winds and guests will perform the patriotic concert ”My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will welcome archaeologist Pat Garrow to conduct a new study on the museum campus May 22 to 25. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology and has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $4 for students K through college. On May 21 Garrow will present the free lecture “What We Learned from Archaeology at Chieftains” at 6:30 p.m. On May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. visitors will be able to see the dig in progress, tour the museum and participate in a mock dig, create clay beads, make paper gorget necklaces and more. Admission on May 25 will be $5 per person with a $20 family cap. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
The 37th annual Armuchee Bluegrass Festival will be held May 23 to 26 at Armuchee Music Park, 899 Turkey Mountain Road, Armuchee. On May 23 features a Jam-A-Long and cookout at 6 p.m. Music begins at 4:45 p.m. on May 24 and 10:45 a.m. on May 25. Sunday worship featuring Gary Clardy will begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 26. A three-day pass is $21. Entry on Friday is $10 and $12 on Saturday. Children 12 years and younger get in free with parents. Electric and water hookups are $20 per night, tent camping is $5 per night. For more infromation on camping call Chuck Langley at 706-766-6352; bands call Helen Burke at 470-554-6902 or 770-928-4517 or emailtarheelfiddler@yahoo.com; for sound information call Cliff “Punk” Roberts at 931-337-9935.
Richard Blackwell will be speaking on May 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd. Blackwell’s message, ”When Love Isn’t Enough,” deals with teen suicide and the death of his daughter, Alex. The event will include a panel discussion. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day yard sale and fish fry on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at corner of Duke Street and North Broad Street. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. A 55” television will be raffled. Vendor tables are available for $10. For more information call James Wright at 706-766-1410.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
Floyd County Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will host a free Memorial Day dinner at Brookdale Senior Living Center, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, on May 28 at 5 p.m. A meeting will follow at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited. If you have any questions contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The Exchange Club of Rome will commemorate Memorial Day May 26 and 27 at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will include military history displays from noon to 5 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the DIGS choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Exchange Brass and Exchange Ensemble will perform and Col. Mark A. Viney, U.S. Army, Fort Knox, Kentucky, will be speaking. For more information call John. W. Fortune at 706-346-0119.
“In Our Own Voice: A Model of Hope and Recovery” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on May 28 in the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd., and 2 to 3 p.m. on May 29 at Willowbrooke at Floyd Conference Room, 306 Shorter Ave. This presentation offers insight into how the more than 58 million Americans living with mental illness cope and reclaim rich and meaningful lives. Discussion follows the presentation. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
JUNE
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.