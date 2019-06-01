TODAY
The Main High School Class of 1959 will hold their 60 year reunion Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. For more information call 706-266-0831 or 706-766-5298.
The Rome Art Coterie will host a 2019 Rome Art Coterie Walking Art Tour “Meet the Artists” event at Farrell’s Frame and Design, 116 Broad St., on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. 27 artists created over 150 pieces for the tour.
Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Schools will hold their annual all ages reunion on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road. Bring covered dishes to share. Drinks and paper products will be provided. All past attendees of the schools are invited. For more information call Betty Kuykendall at 770-547-0613.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their annual bass fishing tournament on Saturday at the Little River Marina, Lake Weiss, Alabama. Entry fee is $100 and “big fish” are $5 each. Free food, drinks and draw prizes for entrants. Net proceeds support The Rome Shrine Club. Blast-off at safe daylight. To enter show up early or call Larry Fricks at 706-331-0868, C.W. Ray at 256-300-1320 or Jerry Collins at 770-547-4111.
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Saturday. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Northwest Georgia Balloon & Aviation Festival is seeking volunteers to help with hot air balloons. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, food and drinks and free admission for two family members. Volunteers must be available from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 28 and 29. For more information call Janice Hudson at 706-767-8213.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance.
Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
UPCOMING
The Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association will meet at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on June 6 at 6 p.m. Bee City USA Founder Phyllis Stiles will be speaking. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Single Friends will host a potluck on June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
The Summerville Civic Center, 44 Highway 48, Summerville, will host a free lunch for World War II veterans and their families and guests at noon on June 6. World War II veterans from Chattooga County and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Ryan Williams, aide to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, and Christie Entrekin will pay tribute to each veteran. Veterans will have time to talk with each other and share memories. For more information call Odell Anderson at 706-397-2394 or Barbara Reece at 706-862-2657.
The City of Rome will host a ribbon cutting for Rome City Auditorium’s new digital projection theater system on June 7 at 10 a.m. with a free, public viewing of “The Longest Day.” The movie was selected to honor the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, which resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. For questions contact Facilities Manager Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or wreid@romega.us.
The Johnny Agan Chapter 15 Traveling Men Masonic Motorcycle Riding Club will host the 10th annual Johnny Agan Memorial Bike Ride on June 8. The ride will begin at Cherokee Lodge, 2934 Alabama Highway, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $25 per bike. Extra T-shirts will be $10 each. Proceeds benefit charity. For more information call Doyle Cagle at 770-548-6108.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present the workshop ”Stepping Stones for Your Garden” on June 8 at noon at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will demonstrate how to make your own personalized stepping stones for your garden. Registration and a $10 supply fee are required. The class will be limited to the first 20 to register. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 to sign up and receive information about the workshop. Floyd County Extension Master Gardeners on Facebook for more interesting information about gardening in our area.
The 45th annual Cave Spring Arts Festival will be held June 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.
The Main High School Class of 1961 will have their annual luncheon on June 8 at 1 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Call Martha Price Davis at 706-295-4768 to confirm your reservation.
The Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, will host a free children’s story time on June 12 at 2 p.m. as part of Bee City USA Pollinator Month. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Jefrey Sean Dokken will present ”Harry Potter Suite” by John Williams on June 15 at 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School, 1014 Cave Springs Road. Costumes encouraged. Bring chairs, food and drinks. Tables are available for $30 to $50 depending on size of your party. For table reservations call 706-291-7967. For more information or tickets visit romesymphony.org.
Armuchee High School Class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion June 15 at 6 to 10 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Dress is casual. Call Louise Miller at 706-234-1589 or Wilma Hopper at 706-857-6071 to RSVP for seat count.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their second annual car show on June 15 in the General Electric parking lot, 1389 Redmond Circle. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for the top 25 vehicles plus people’s choice and Best in Show. Net proceeds benefit local charities. For early registration or more information call Mack Godfrey at 706-252-4076 or Tony Warren at 706-252-5734.
The Rome Floyd E.C.O. Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, will host Pollinator Sip and Paint on June 19 at 7 p.m. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.