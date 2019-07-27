TODAY
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park is today from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held today from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The Rome Conservative Coalition will host Isabella Chow, a graduate of the University of California — Berkeley, sharing her experiences with free speech and Christianity. Chow will speak at the West Rome Baptist Church Warehouse, 914 Shorter Ave., today at 6:30 p.m. and at HBC Rome, 2 Commerce Court, on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Rome Georgia’s Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through October at 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free musical program. For more information about the club call 706-584-1724.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and GLSP. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
Rome High Hilltoppers will hold their semiannual reunion July 31 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP by July 15. For more information call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858.
AUGUST
Single Friends will host a potluck on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
West Rome High School Class of 1969 will hold their 50 year reunion Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rome Area History Musuem, 305 Broad St. Cost is $55 per person. Reservations are due by Aug. 1. The meal will be catered by Harvest Moon and Doug Walker will deejay with music from the 1960s. Mail reservation fee to West Rome High Class of 1969 c/o Karen Hart Johnson, 2987 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, Georgia 30173. For more information email janicelcarter@bellsouth.net, cherrydenney@gmail.com, HAKA5051@gmail.com, M195149@gmail.com or jlovelace4@aol.com.
Main Elementary School will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tour the new school, meet the teachers and view commemorative bricks.
The Free Clinic of Rome, 101 John Maddox Drive, will hold their seventh annual tomato sandwich supper fundraiser on Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and Georgia mountain music. Tickets are $10 or $25 for a family of three or more. Tickets are available at The Free Clinic, Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, 402 Civic Center Drive, or from clinic board members. For more information call 706-234-1331.
The Robert Stevenson Memorial Gospel Concert will be held Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Performers will include Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites, Lisa Knowles & the Brown Singers and more. Tickets are available at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., and online at freshtix.com/events/robert-stevenson. For additional information call 706-235-2065.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild will host A Time to Tell: A Time for Adult Storytelling on Aug. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Oostanaula Room, Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Share a story or listen to others tell theirs. The August theme will be “School.” For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Aug. 7-8; Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
Friends of Chieftains will host their annual Chieftains Low Country Boil and Barbecue on Aug. 9 at the Palladium, 69 Church St., Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by Sweet P’s at the Palladium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food service at 7:30 p.m. The Barbaric Yawps will perform during dinner and there will be a raffle silent auction. Tickets are $80 for individuals with tables for 8 available at $640. Portions of each event ticket sale are tax-deductible. All proceeds benefit Cheiftains Museum. To purchase tickets or for more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Armuchee Class of 1957 will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
SEPTEMBER
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Sept. 5 and $25 after Sept. 5. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
OCTOBER
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
