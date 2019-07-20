TODAY
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Kathryn Carroll of Pediatrics Rome and Dr. John-Scott Carroll of Family Medicine Rome on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. The walk will include a stop at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., to view the exhibit “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee. For more information visit harbinclinic.com/docwalk.
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 24. On Saturday Charles Wimpee will be at the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet and greet.
The Callback Company will host Hamiltunes, a sing-along of songs from the musical “Hamilton,” will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Admission is $10 each. Proceeds benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s Hamilton Education Program. A workshop for those wishing to audition to lead a song will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall. For more information visit callbackcompany.com or call Julie Carver at 770-743-2013.
Third Saturday Cruise-In will hold their antique and classic car cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Saturday at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Cruise-ins are held the third Saturday of each month. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
SUNDAY
The Mission Is Possible Foundation will hold an open house and registration for the 2019 Shining Stars Cheer Team on Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Hot Shots, 181 Iron St. Learn about both the services the organization offers to special needs families and the opportunity to volunteer for regular, local outreach.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The 34th annual Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will be held Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. Registration is now open at tillmanclocktowerrace.org and runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center. Registration is $25 for 5K and $20 for 2-mile before July 27, $30 for 5K and $25 for 2-mile July 28 to Aug. 8. Teams of 10 or more receive a discount of $3 per person. Race day registration is open from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at $35 for 5K and $30 for the 2-mile.
Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the new traveling exhibit “‘It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” from July 24 through Sept. 6. The exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62 and older and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The Rome-Floyd County Chapter of the Georgia Council of the Blind will meet July 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Bring a snack to share. For more information contact Tonia Clayton at 706-346-8940 or via email at toniaclayton@comcast.net.
Volunteers are needed for the annual Sand Springs cemetery and church cleanup on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. Sand Springs Church is located at 1908 Sand Springs Road, Texas Valley. Bring lawn equipment, household cleaning supplies, insect spray, a covered dish and drinks. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided following cleanup.
Rome City Schools will hold their Super Showcase from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Attendees will receive a free Rome City Schools “swag bag,” free school supplies, school calendars, registration information, free books and literacy materials and community resources. All giveaways are first come, first served while supplies last.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host a planning session for their activities and outreach for the years 2020 through 2022 July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive. Share your ideas for what people with disabilities want in the community and how the group can best serve them. Food will be served. For more information call 706-314-0008 or email info@nwgacil.org. Alternate format materials are available by request.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
Rome High Hilltoppers will hold their semiannual reunion July 31 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP by July 15. For more information call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858.
AUGUST
Main Elementary School will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tour the new school, meet the teachers and view commemorative bricks.
The Free Clinic of Rome, 101 John Maddox Drive, will hold their seventh annual tomato sandwich supper fundraiser on Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and Georgia mountain music. Tickets are $10 or $25 for a family of three or more. Tickets are available at The Free Clinic, Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, 402 Civic Center Drive, or from clinic board members. For more information call 706-234-1331.
The Robert Stevenson Memorial Gospel Concert will be held Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Performers will include Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites, Lisa Knowles & the Brown Singers and more. Tickets are available at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., and online at freshtix.com/events/robert-stevenson. For additional information call 706-235-2065.
Friends of Cheiftains will host their annual Chieftains Low Country Boil and Barbeque on Aug. 9 at the Palladium, 69 Church St., Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by Sweet P’s at the Palladium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food service at 7:30 p.m. The Barbaric Yawps will perform during dinner and there will be a raffle silent auction. Tickets are $80 for individuals with tables for 8 available at $640. Portions of each event ticket sale are tax-deductible. All proceeds benefit Cheiftains Museum. To purchase tickets or for more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Aug. 7-8; Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Armuchee Class of 1957 will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
SEPTEMBER
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Sept. 5 and $25 after Sept. 5. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.