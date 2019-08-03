TODAY
The Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center will present the third annual SoulFest of Rome with MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly, The Infinity Show Band and Something for the Soul on Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Parking opens at 10 a.m. with showtime at 2 p.m. Coolers, tents and lawn chairs are allowed. Open to all ages. Children 10 and younger get in free. Donations of non-perishable goods will be accepted to benefit the Rome Community Kitchen and William Davies Shelter. Tickets are available now at soulfestofrome.com.
The Robert Stevenson Memorial Gospel Concert will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Performers will include Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites, Lisa Knowles & the Brown Singers and more. Tickets are available at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., and online at freshtix.com/events/robert-stevenson. For additional information call 706-235-2065.
The August Downtown Rome Saturday will be held this Saturday with a free concert by Little Known Letter at Bridgepoint Plaza from 7 to 10 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue decks all day. Outside coolers and drinks are not permitted. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.
Model Class of 1959 will hold their 60th reunion on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call 706-506-1389.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the new traveling exhibit “‘It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” through Sept. 6. The exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62 and older and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Rome Georgia’s Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through October at 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild will host A Time to Tell: A Time for Adult Storytelling on Aug. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Oostanaula Room, Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Share a story or listen to others tell theirs. The August theme will be “School.” For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Aug. 7-8; Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
Dance Works, 107 Broad St., will offer a free hip hop dance class for ages 6 through 10 on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The class size is limited to the first 20 students. For more information email danceworksofrome@gmail.com.
The Rome chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road, in the Lower Level, Classroom B, on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Use the elevator at the Outpatient entrance to LL. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. If you have any questions call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
Single Friends will host a cakewalk and dance with DJ Ken Hughes on Aug. 9 at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Couples welcome. Admission is $7 each.
Friends of Chieftains will host their annual Chieftains Low Country Boil and Barbecue on Aug. 9 at the Palladium, 69 Church St., Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by Sweet P’s at the Palladium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food service at 7:30 p.m. The Barbaric Yawps will perform during dinner and there will be a raffle silent auction. Tickets are $80 for individuals with tables for 8 available at $640. Portions of each event ticket sale are tax-deductible. All proceeds benefit Chieftains Museum. To purchase tickets or for more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Main High School Class of 1961 will have their annual luncheon on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Red Lobster restaurant. For further information contact Ms. Martha Price Davis at 706-295-4768.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will offer EmployABILITY, a five-day course for those with disabilities seeking employment, Aug. 12 through 16 from 10 a.m. to noon daily at the Goodwill Career Center, 929 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville. For more information call 706-314-0008 or email info@nwgacil.org.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with neurologist Dr. David Hale at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Bridgepoint Plaza. Dr. Hale specializes in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other nervous system issues. The walk will be two miles along the Kingfisher Trail. For more information visit harbinclinic.com/docwalk.
Public Animal Welfare Services (PAWS), 99 North Ave., will host the Bow Wow Luau on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived and the first 10 adoptions will receive a free microchip. The event will feature games, activities and a best luau-wear contest for kids. Microchips for pets will be available for $10 each. Pet food vendors will discuss pet health. Visit facebook.com/fcpaws for more information.
The Armuchee Class of 1957 will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
SEPTEMBER
The annual Haven Health “Friends for Life” fundraiser banquet will be held Sept. 10 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Ashley Bratcher, star of the recent film “UnPlanned,” will be the guest speaker. To purchase a table or for more information, call Haven Health at 706-235-6833.
Southern Cruisers Rome Chapter will hold their third annual Cruise-in for St. Jude on Sept. 14. Escorted ride will begin and end at Easy Living Yamaha and Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $20 per bike. The event will have a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For more information call Jon “Crank” Benson at 1-678-901-7445.
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Sept. 5 and $25 after Sept. 5. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
OCTOBER
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
