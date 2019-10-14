TODAY — COLUMBUS DAY
Columbus Day is a national holiday. The U.S. Post Office and other federal offices are closed today.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
Hosted by the Rome TEA Party, the Floyd County Republican Party, the Floyd County Republican Women, the Rome Young Republicans, the Women For Trump, and the Bikers For Trump, there will be a monthly Lunch Bunch meeting to be held at Fuddruckers in Rome on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. All candidates for City Commission who are on the November ballot are invited to participate and speak. We ask each candidate to offer a brief statement and then we will open the floor to questions. Contact Mike Morton 706-346-3400 at your earliest convenience if you will be able to participate.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held in the second floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
THURSDAY
2019 Political Forum for Rome/Floyd County will be held on Thursday. This event will be held at the JoAnn Harbin Community Room, Willingham Gym, 560 North Division St. We will have a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. with light refreshment. The panel will collect written questions from participating guests. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give Rome voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election. The event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Boofest at the Y will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Advanced tickets for $7 and tickets purchased the day of are $10. Cash only. There will be games, Trick or Treat, hay rides and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Contact 706-234-2468 for more information.
SATURDAY
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The AIDS Resource council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser is to be held on Oct. 19 at 310 E. Third Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment, several types of chili with all the toppings, libations, and assorted desserts will be served. There will also be a silent auction of artwork by local artists. A donation of $25 per person is suggested, or give what you can afford. All are invited to attend this always fun event. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Domestic Violence Gala will be held on Oct. 19 at the Courtyard Marriott from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gala is to help build a shelter for domestically abused women in the area. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 5113 in Rome. Facebook page is Lips Unchained and email is lipsunchained@yahoo.com.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
Tribefest will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING EVENTS
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold its annual fall violet sale on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop in the welcome center at 412 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in our local area. We would like everyone to come and bring your families and friends to help support local veterans.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
NOVEMBER
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn hole. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
