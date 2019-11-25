MONDAY
Everyone gets stressed out during the holidays and it affects people living with mental illness especially hard. “Avoiding Holiday Stress” will be the topic for NAMI Rome‘s monthly education meeting on Monday, Nov. 25, 6 to 7:30 pm, at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. This event is open to everyone. Refreshment served. Contact NAMI Rome for more information at 706-506-5010.
The Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will have its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. with a free dinner starting at 5 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, behind the Harbin Clinic. All veterans are invited to attend for information and fellowship. We discuss current changes in VA benefits and ongoing legislation. Any questions please call Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
THANKSGIVING
Second Baptist Church, 500 W. Main St., will be hosting a free Community Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free deliveries within city limits. Call the church office before noon, Nov. 21 for delivery. 706-638-2732.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Thanksgiving Love Feast will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. Coats and jackets will be available as well. Volunteers are needed. To donate and/or sign up for a shift call 706-234-2091. Donations are also accepted through Terrell Shields’ Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA 30161. Coats and jackets may be dropped off at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 6 and 8 p.m.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Veterans Administration claims assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard every second and fourth Tuesday and the Rome-Floyd County Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month, hosted by Floyd County-Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. On the first and third Saturday, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans may also call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up a different appointment day.
“A celebration of the life and artwork of Barbara Walden” exhibit will be held through Nov. 14 at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Paintings will be for sale on Monday evenings until 8 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The December 2019 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. The program will consist of Christmas music and a bake sale and raffle to raise money for local Rome charities. Please contact Jane Frassen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
There will be a family show featuring “Welcome Christmas” The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations.
Smart Phone, Smart Tablet (iOS or Android) Basics Class for Seniors on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, All are welcome. Bring your phone or tablet. For more information call 706-234-6406.
The Berry College Choir and Office of the Chaplain will host the annual Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, in the College Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of the Chaplain at (706) 236-2217.
The Cave Spring Historical Society will host the annual Community Christmas Singing on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Old Baptist Church in Rolater Park. Entertainment will be provided by our local talent. This event is free to the public. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.
Students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in a poster art contest with the winning artwork to be used in the official Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized during an unveiling party in January 2020. Winners and their teachers will receive a $75 gift card. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 6. Entry forms and contest details are online at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
Restoration Lindale, Inc. will host the 6th Annual Lindale Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 7. Lineup at Pepperell Primary School is at 2:30 p.m. Parade is at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate free. Decorate your entry in a Christmas theme. Candy may be thrown.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “How to Make Christmas Trees From Tomato Cages.” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 107. Cost is $10 per person. Register in person at the Extension Office by Thursday, Dec. 5. For questions, call the office at 706-295-6210.
Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive.
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. at The Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor house is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. With any questions, please contact 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium Admission is free.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions are at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
