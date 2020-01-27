MONDAY
The Rome Braves will hold their 18th annual Hot Stove Gathering at the Forum River Center in Downtown Rome on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation along with Armuchee High School Baseball this year and features appearances from current and former Rome Braves and Atlanta Braves representatives. Tickets may be purchased online at RomeBraves.com, by phone at 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes an all-you-can-eat ballpark fare dinner and a cash bar.
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End elementary schools.
TUESDAY
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will host an admissions open house for prospective students and their parents on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Children will be able to participate in some STREAM activities — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math. The school welcomes children of all faiths and denominations, from pre-K through eighth grade. For more information, contact Christa Jackson at 706-234-4953 or cjackson@smsrome.org.
UPCOMING
The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd is hosting Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady for a public demonstration of the new Dominion voting equipment on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Daniel Hall, 101 E. Fourth Ave. The free drop-in event will include a presentation, Q&A, and hands-on training on the new voting machines to be used in 2020 elections beginning in March.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
The February meeting of The Access Collaborative will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the office at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Rome chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free course about mental illness and how to live in recovery. Peer-to-Peer is an eight-week course starting Sunday, Feb. 9, and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. People living with a mental illness are invited to take the class. For more information and registration contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will offer free admission from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, The monthly “Rome Area History Museum Volunteer Coffee Break” returns. Also, on Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” which runs through Feb. 29. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the senior center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its free third annual job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
